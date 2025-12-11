How Ordering Groceries Online Could Actually Help You Save Money

Online grocery shopping does more in the way of saving your money than curbing impulse purchases and allowing you to check on your cart total as you're adding items. When you search for a specific item, even a specific brand, grocery shopping apps typically give you all the options that fall into that category. This can lead you to less expensive versions that you might have overlooked in the store.

There's also the fact that some retailers offer special "online only" savings to customers. For example, Sam's Club — which doesn't take coupons — designates certain items as eligible for "Curbside & Delivery Savings," special discounts that apply only to orders placed on the app or website.

There is also the convenience factor. When time equals money, you can "buy back" precious hours of your life by delegating the shopping and transport of groceries to someone else (if only unpacking and putting them away were part of the service!). And if grocery delivery, which includes tips and service fees, is too expensive for you to include in your budget, pick-up options are a great middle-ground, as the associated fees are often much less, and you don't have to worry about tipping a delivery person.