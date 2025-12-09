Dollar Tree Vs Dollar General: Which Offers The Best Value On Groceries?

With inflation's impacts ever-present these days, folks are on the lookout for cheaper shopping options. Dollar stores stay affordable compared to the competition, making them a popular choice. Chains like Dollar Tree are also a great place to find discontinued snacks and other items that are hard to find elsewhere — but, overall, are groceries cheaper there?

In general, one can often save money buying certain groceries at a dollar store — but just how much money depends on the specific store. In comparing two competing dollar store chains, Dollar Tree and Dollar General, the question of which was the cheaper option used to be a cut-and-dried matter — Dollar Tree had the win hands down, with its one-price-for-all-items approach to doing business. These days, though, it's not so straightforward, as that retailer's prices have continued to gradually climb in recent years. Dollar Tree no longer offers merchandise at one low price across the board — the former practice that made it a go-to for bargain shopping.

Dollar General, on the other hand, hasn't had one-dollar-only pricing for many years. In fact, only about one-quarter of the merchant's goods sell for $1 or less these days. But that doesn't mean Dollar General is always the higher-priced option. The reality is that some items now have a lower price point there.

In the Dollar Tree versus Dollar General debate, the short answer is that a trip to Dollar Tree still delivers basic groceries at a low cost, and, as of December 2025, you're still likelier to save more money there. But, if you truly want to save the most money possible, you may now need to do an item-by-item price comparison between Dollar Tree and Dollar General before shopping.