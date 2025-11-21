Why Dollar Tree's 'Penny Items' Might Be Too Good To Be True
Dollar Tree's original premise is evident in its name: to sell items for a buck. Yet, the chain raised prices across the board to $1.25 in May 2022. Furthermore, financial pressure also led to the creation of their Plus program, which expanded to items costing up to $5 a piece. Dollar Tree continues to stay affordable via its unique business strategy, but the retailer's pricing is no longer fully uniform in-store.
Extra intriguing then that Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram users all report finding Dollar Tree items like bulk candy, plates, and party supplies priced for only a cent. Such products aren't listed as clearance, nor are they promoted. Instead, such 'penny items' take on an elusive quality, with mixed experiences even when it comes to paying for the transactions.
One user chronicles buying over 100 boxes of candy, while another reports the cashier wouldn't let them check out all the products. And according to a Dollar Tree Reddit thread, cent-priced items aren't intended for sale at all. "Corporate sends out lists of things we're supposed to pull, but some things are set to a penny before they can email us about them," a Redditor reported. Typically, such items are out of date — logical since Dollar Tree sells many discontinued snacks. So while some cent transactions might sneak through, officially, they're not allowed.
Cent priced items aren't officially allowed at Dollar Tree
The indeterminate nature of Dollar Tree cent items only adds to their intrigue; who wouldn't want an already affordable kitchen decor item for a lower price? Unfortunately, it's impossible to know which stores carry such penny-priced products, and whether the sale will even go through. In a Reddit thread discussing the topic, Dollar Tree employees note a varied process when selling such items.
"I tell the customer that it can't be [purchased] and notify my manager," wrote one commenter. "I usually just let the customer have it," another Redditor noted — unless there's an accompanying warning label. Penny items might constitute recalls, discontinued stock, or even SKU issues — which officially are all reasons products should get discarded rather than sold or even given away. However, especially when combined with other transactions, Dollar Tree Redditors agree one cent items oftentimes slip through the cracks.
As outlined on a different Dollar Tree Reddit thread, such inconsistent enforcement can be frustrating to consumers. A user reported successfully buying one-cent-priced items, then swinging by another outlet, and being denied the same transaction. So officially, don't count on Dollar Tree's penny items working. Instead, head to Dollar General, where cent-priced item sales occur more regularly. At this retailer, TikTok users consistently document penny success, making Dollar Tree's competitor a more reliable option.