Why Dollar Tree's 'Penny Items' Might Be Too Good To Be True

Dollar Tree's original premise is evident in its name: to sell items for a buck. Yet, the chain raised prices across the board to $1.25 in May 2022. Furthermore, financial pressure also led to the creation of their Plus program, which expanded to items costing up to $5 a piece. Dollar Tree continues to stay affordable via its unique business strategy, but the retailer's pricing is no longer fully uniform in-store.

Extra intriguing then that Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram users all report finding Dollar Tree items like bulk candy, plates, and party supplies priced for only a cent. Such products aren't listed as clearance, nor are they promoted. Instead, such 'penny items' take on an elusive quality, with mixed experiences even when it comes to paying for the transactions.

One user chronicles buying over 100 boxes of candy, while another reports the cashier wouldn't let them check out all the products. And according to a Dollar Tree Reddit thread, cent-priced items aren't intended for sale at all. "Corporate sends out lists of things we're supposed to pull, but some things are set to a penny before they can email us about them," a Redditor reported. Typically, such items are out of date — logical since Dollar Tree sells many discontinued snacks. So while some cent transactions might sneak through, officially, they're not allowed.