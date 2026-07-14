The Houston Grocery Store That Became A Beloved Burger Restaurant

Houston, Texas, is home to some iconic food spots, like Guy Fieri's favorite barbecue restaurant, The Pit Room, and the Bib Gourmand-awarded ChopnBlok, which serves Nigerian and West African cuisine. It's a city that's positively drenched in history, too, having been founded in 1836 by two brothers, contributing significantly to the war effort during World War II, and evolving into a medical hotspot throughout the latter half of the 20th century. It also happens that, starting in 1961, a little grocery store opened in the city's First Ward that would, some 60 years later, find itself as embedded in the Houston community as a fossil in stone. Stanton's City Bites made the gradual transition from neighborhood grocery store to beloved burger restaurant, and it's been going strong ever since.

The shift began after 1980, when Theresa Fong immigrated to Houston from Hong Kong to live with her husband and his parents. They owned Stanton's and lived upstairs above the store, but when they passed the grocery store on to their son and daughter-in-law, Theresa knew it was time to shake things up. So she started fixing and selling plates of food, which soon grew quite popular. When her husband suggested she start making hamburgers, Theresa was initially resistant. However, she relented, and the shift from packaged goods to fresh meals became more pronounced. The final push came when the couple added seating for customers, giving them a place to sit and enjoy their meals.