Your Grandma's Rare Pyrex Dish Might Be Worth A Small Fortune Today

Not only is old school Pyrex the best way to prevent glass cookware from shattering in the oven, but some units are actually rare collectibles. While Corning Glass Works – the owners of Pyrex — have no shortage of extremely valuable pieces, your grandparents' old "Lucky in Love" casserole set may be worth a small fortune.

Between 1953 and 1983, Corning Glass Works released over 100 decorative sets of cookware, usually based on a seasonal or holiday theme. Lucky in Love was released in 1959, but unlike other sets, this one seems to have had an especially limited run. Decorated with green clovers and pink hearts, it wasn't the most intricate piece the company ever released, but it has immense value thanks to its sheer rarity. In 2015, one dish sold for over $4,000 on eBay, but Pyrex collectors are reluctant to give up their own collection, so the price only increases as the years go by. In 2022, another Lucky in Love container sold for $22,000, a new record for Pyrex collectibles.

While younger generations may question china sets, Lucky in Love uses opalware glass, a much more durable material that mimics the same milky white color and smooth texture. Since Pyrex later re-released the same design, but on clear glass, this is the most important distinction to make when hunting at thrift stores. If you happen to find a one-quart, opaque casserole dish, be sure to snatch it right away to own a piece of cooking history.