Younger Generations Question This Vintage Kitchen Item

Having a set of fine china used to be common for families, usually received as a wedding gift when couples got married. It would come out a handful of times a year for a fancier table on major holidays and special occasions, only to immediately be put away again, often in once-popular china cabinets that graced every pre-'90s dining room. But younger generations today don't care much about having the fancy dinnerware and have been abandoning it in their own families.

This is showing up in a couple of ways. When parents or grandparents want to pass down their china, their children or grandchildren tell them they don't want it. Additionally, engaged couples aren't listing it on their wedding gift registries anymore, a big step away from what used to be one of the most basic registry items. A 2022 study by popular wedding website The Knot, which many couples use to set up their gift registries online, found that just 13% of them asked for china.

There are a few factors playing into this. Younger people tend to rent longer since they're buying homes later than their parents did. And when they do buy, they're purchasing smaller homes than their parents as well, so they don't have as much space to store the sets. They'd rather have dishes that aren't as delicate so that they can use them both every day and for special occasions, like stoneware and porcelain. Millennials and Gen-Zers are also more casual, and many aren't taking family heirlooms overall, as they tend to value experiences more than physical objects — and, again, they just don't have the space.