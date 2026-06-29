The North Carolina Diner That Refuses To Put Ketchup On Hot Dogs

The Raleigh-Durham area might be the most underrated food city on the East Coast, according to Andrew Zimmern, and along with all the new restaurants cropping up there, there are plenty of established eateries loaded with both history and good eats. The Roast Grill is one of the latter, and it has been slinging hot dogs out of its divey Raleigh digs since 1940. But not just any hot dogs: The Roast Grill strictly adheres to a no-ketchup policy, a rule that stretches back to the original owners (the current owner's grandparents), George and Mary Charles Poniros.

The diner's menu is minimal: just hot dogs cooked up on the original grill, beverages, and a few Greek desserts, including homemade baklava and pound cake. You can get your hot dog topped with chili that Mary Charles spent multiple days perfecting — its recipe is more than a century old — a bit of yellow mustard, onions, or coleslaw (slaw on hot dogs being something of a regional preference that you might never have heard of if you're not from the South). As if to emphasize the diner's anti-ketchup stance, there is even a shirt on a shelf featuring the Heinz logo with a prohibition symbol overlaid on it.