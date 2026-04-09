The Most Underrated Food City On The East Coast, According To Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern, for a time, made his living eating bizarre foods for the Travel Channel (though the one food he won't eat isn't strange at all — it's raw cookie dough), and the intrepid traveler, celebrity chef, and owner of a scar from an oyster-shucking accident, continues to spread the gospel of good food through his programming and content production. Despite Zimmern's love for New York City, he recently took to Instagram to describe the most underrated food city on the Eastern side of the country, "where serious chefs are doing thoughtful, ingredient-driven work without the noise." Would you expect the title to go to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina?

Raleigh-Durham, which is actually two separate cities about 25 miles apart, is home to no fewer than 13 different award-winning and James Beard semifinalist restaurants and chefs (not bad for a combined total of just under 824,000 inhabitants in both cities). These talented folks each bring their own flair — that is, in some cases decades of experience in a variety of cities, cooking an amalgam of cuisines — to the Raleigh-Durham culinary scene.

Zimmern specifically shouts out Ashley Christiansen, owner of Death & Taxes, Poole's, and Bridge Club in Raleigh. The two-time James Beard award winner is actually a self-taught chef, and she is credited with revitalizing the downtown Raleigh area in particular with her establishments.