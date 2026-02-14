The Classic Chili's Comfort Food Reddit Wants Back On The Menu
There are so many things to love about casual restaurant chains. They tend to offer a consistent experience, provide a sense of nostalgic comfort, and on those days you just do not want to have to think, it's comforting to rest easy knowing that no matter which location you end up patronizing, you'll be able to order your favorite meal on its menu. Right?
Well ... not always. Restaurants discontinue certain menu items all the time, to varying degrees of indifference or public outcry — and when it comes to the Chicken Crispers on Chili's menu, Reddit users are begging for the chain to bring the O.G. version back. You see, Chili's used to serve two distinct varieties: the "Original" version, which featured an airy, tempura-style batter, and the "Crispy" style, which uses a more standard hand-breaded coating. However, in late 2022, Chili's streamlined the menu and officially retired the tempura recipe.
"The Original Chicken Crispers were absolutely delicious," one Reddit user wrote. "They were flaky, tender, juicy ... [and] out of this world." Various other users agreed, with one commenter writing that they "would literally pay $5 a tender" for the chance to taste them again.
As of February 2026, Chili's offers diners several Chicken Crisper Combo meals with various flavor selections, such as Honey-Chipotle and Nashville Hot sauce. However, all current variations are served exclusively with the "Crispy" breading, which many fans feel lacks the signature puffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the old favorite.
How to replicate the Original Crispers at home since they likely aren't returning
Perhaps the old saying is true — you never know what you have until it's gone. While many diners now look back fondly on the retired Original Chicken Crispers, some former employees point out that patrons didn't exactly appreciate them while they were still on the menu. "No one ever ordered them when I worked there," one Reddit user explained. Furthermore, several Redditors claimed the tempura-style preparation had a notoriously short shelf life, which resulted in waste, as unsold batches were frequently thrown away.
Still, that hasn't stopped plenty of folks from trying to recreate the magic of the dearly departed version at home — and if you want to give it a go yourself, there are some general guidelines to follow for the best chance at success. For one, make sure to use a wet tempura batter rather than a standard flour dredge or dry breadcrumb coating. If you want to go the extra mile, traditional tempura is fried in Japanese salad oil, so opt for a neutral-tasting option like canola to maintain that delightfully puffy finish.
Next, don't be shy with your seasonings. MSG, in particular, is a secret ingredient that makes fried chicken delicious, so adding a touch to your spice blend can help deliver that restaurant-quality punch. Finally, no recreation is complete without a mouthwatering dipping sauce to finish it all off. To truly honor the original flavors, serve your crispers with a side of creamy honey mustard — the sharp, sweet tang will help bring back that nostalgic Chili's experience in every bite.