The Classic Chili's Comfort Food Reddit Wants Back On The Menu

There are so many things to love about casual restaurant chains. They tend to offer a consistent experience, provide a sense of nostalgic comfort, and on those days you just do not want to have to think, it's comforting to rest easy knowing that no matter which location you end up patronizing, you'll be able to order your favorite meal on its menu. Right?

Well ... not always. Restaurants discontinue certain menu items all the time, to varying degrees of indifference or public outcry — and when it comes to the Chicken Crispers on Chili's menu, Reddit users are begging for the chain to bring the O.G. version back. You see, Chili's used to serve two distinct varieties: the "Original" version, which featured an airy, tempura-style batter, and the "Crispy" style, which uses a more standard hand-breaded coating. However, in late 2022, Chili's streamlined the menu and officially retired the tempura recipe.

"The Original Chicken Crispers were absolutely delicious," one Reddit user wrote. "They were flaky, tender, juicy ... [and] out of this world." Various other users agreed, with one commenter writing that they "would literally pay $5 a tender" for the chance to taste them again.

As of February 2026, Chili's offers diners several Chicken Crisper Combo meals with various flavor selections, such as Honey-Chipotle and Nashville Hot sauce. However, all current variations are served exclusively with the "Crispy" breading, which many fans feel lacks the signature puffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture of the old favorite.