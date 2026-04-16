This Chili's Triple Dipper Trick Turns The Appetizer Plate Into Mouth-Watering Sliders
Chili's has grabbed a lot of headlines over the years, like when it debuted a cheaper quarter pounder-inspired burger than McDonald's sells, or when it brought back the Awesome Blossom. But the item that pops up consistently on social media is the Triple Dipper, a customizable appetizer plate where customers can select from a list of 10 different options (counting the bone-in and boneless wings as one choice each, regardless of flavor) to create their perfect combination. And enterprising eaters have also discovered a trick to turn the Big Mouth Bites into even more mouth-watering sliders: Stuff a Fried Mozzarella patty between the burger patties and the top buns, then pull them apart to both separate the sliders, as well as to create that viral cheese pull.
It's true, adding the Fried Mozzarella to the Big Mouth Bites produces a huge mouthful, but it's a much more interesting bite in terms of texture, thanks to the crispness of the outer part of the cheese patty, which gives way to the delectable ooziness of the interior. It also adds richness, as well as a delicious fried element to the overall flavor of the mini-sandwiches. You might try substituting in the Honey-Chipotle Mozz or the Nashville Hot Mozz to generate even more variety for your tastebuds. Also, it's worth mentioning that while the above video uses one Mozz for two Bites, you could max out this hack and use one Mozz for one Bite.
Gauging the popularity of the Triple Dipper appetizer
Tricks like topping the Big Mouth Bites with a Fried Mozzarella patty are a testament to the popularity of the Triple Dipper appetizer at Chili's; if no one cared about the platter, no one would bother making up hacks and customizations. Its massive success can most likely be traced to the viral sensation caused by the aforementioned Fried Mozz cheese pull videos that populated social media after the sticks were added to the menu in 2022 (they even inspired a Halloween costume). From there, the Triple Dipper took off like a racehorse being ridden hell-for-leather; Chili's sold over 40 million of the platters in 2025, and they accounted for 15% of the restaurant chain's total sales.
If you didn't know the exact numbers, you'd have a good idea of how beloved this appetizer is based on the number of people – specifically Gen Z – who cannot stop talking about it online. There are thousands of videos devoted to the topic on TikTok, and numerous Reddit threads discussing everything from the best combinations to order, to people declaring their general love for the platter, with plenty of comments underneath mirroring their sentiments.
There is one complaint customers have had about the Triple Dipper over the years; predictably, Chili's has raised the price of the appetizer sampler (it's currently at $16.89, depending on your location). That means it'll cost you a little bit more to create your Mozz-on-Bite sliders than it would have a few years ago.