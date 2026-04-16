This Chili's Triple Dipper Trick Turns The Appetizer Plate Into Mouth-Watering Sliders

Chili's has grabbed a lot of headlines over the years, like when it debuted a cheaper quarter pounder-inspired burger than McDonald's sells, or when it brought back the Awesome Blossom. But the item that pops up consistently on social media is the Triple Dipper, a customizable appetizer plate where customers can select from a list of 10 different options (counting the bone-in and boneless wings as one choice each, regardless of flavor) to create their perfect combination. And enterprising eaters have also discovered a trick to turn the Big Mouth Bites into even more mouth-watering sliders: Stuff a Fried Mozzarella patty between the burger patties and the top buns, then pull them apart to both separate the sliders, as well as to create that viral cheese pull.

It's true, adding the Fried Mozzarella to the Big Mouth Bites produces a huge mouthful, but it's a much more interesting bite in terms of texture, thanks to the crispness of the outer part of the cheese patty, which gives way to the delectable ooziness of the interior. It also adds richness, as well as a delicious fried element to the overall flavor of the mini-sandwiches. You might try substituting in the Honey-Chipotle Mozz or the Nashville Hot Mozz to generate even more variety for your tastebuds. Also, it's worth mentioning that while the above video uses one Mozz for two Bites, you could max out this hack and use one Mozz for one Bite.