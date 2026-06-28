Bacon Vs Pork Sausage: Which Breakfast Meat Has More Protein?

Few things beat a proper breakfast — eggs, pancakes, and, for meat lovers among us, the unmistakable pork sausage and bacon to top it all off. Both options do provide a fair dose of protein. But when picking between the two, which comes out on top?

Bacon is denser and technically provides more protein per gram — typically around 35 to 36 grams of protein per 100 grams cooked, not too dissimilar from one of the ultimate protein sources: chicken. Pork sausage, on the other hand, offers closer to half that amount for the same serving — at roughly 14 to 17 grams if you're looking at raw labels, which concentrates to about 19 to 22 grams per 100 grams once cooked.

That said, the answer is actually somewhat nuanced and depends largely on the bacon cut and sausage type. Pork sausage can end up providing more protein overall, largely because people tend to eat bigger servings of it. Ultimately, both can be complete protein sources useful for muscle growth and retention.