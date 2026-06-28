Customers Want This Discontinued Sam's Club Food Court Item To Have A Revival
Sam's Club certainly has its fan-favorite food court items, from its super-cheap pizza to a hot-dog-and-soda combo that rivals Costco's (and you can eat in Sam's food court without a membership). However, it has also discontinued some items from its in-store eateries, like the Deluxe Pizza (along with its veggies like mushrooms, onions, and olives). Perhaps even more egregious in the eyes — and mouths — of loyal customers was the discontinuation of its churros. They were super cheap — just $1 each. They were also a delightful mix of crispy and crunchy, as well as cinnamon-y and sugary.
"Why on earth would Sam's Club discontinue churros," one Redditor raged. "Bring them back PLEASE!!!!!" Another user said they hadn't heard the news that Sam's would be getting rid of them, but indicated that some customers would not be taking it well. One Redditor relayed that their child was distraught, as the churro was "the only sweet he eats." Another motivated user didn't want to take the loss lying down. "I want to petition that they stay, I'm dead serious," they wrote.
Why Sam's Club discontinued the churros
Obviously, the choice to get rid of the churros wasn't one the company made willy-nilly. Sam's Club confirmed that the decision was "aimed at streamlining our menu" (via X).
Sam's Club's social media team also listed a few other reasons for the removal: speeding up prep time in the kitchen, as well as reducing the amount of time customers spent waiting for their food. Two years before Sam's discontinued the churros, employees of the warehouse chain took to Reddit to complain about what a task it was to make them, with one user writing, "They require us to roll them individually in a big tray of cinnamon, and the cinnamon gets everywhere and all over you." Another commenter in the same thread agreed, calling them "really annoying to make."
So, it seems Sam's Club may have actually listened to its staff—or simply realized why the café lines were so backed up—and acted accordingly. Fortunately, you can easily make sweet semolina churros at home (and pair them with a fun dip to take them to the next level).