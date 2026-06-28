Customers Want This Discontinued Sam's Club Food Court Item To Have A Revival

Sam's Club certainly has its fan-favorite food court items, from its super-cheap pizza to a hot-dog-and-soda combo that rivals Costco's (and you can eat in Sam's food court without a membership). However, it has also discontinued some items from its in-store eateries, like the Deluxe Pizza (along with its veggies like mushrooms, onions, and olives). Perhaps even more egregious in the eyes — and mouths — of loyal customers was the discontinuation of its churros. They were super cheap — just $1 each. They were also a delightful mix of crispy and crunchy, as well as cinnamon-y and sugary.

"Why on earth would Sam's Club discontinue churros," one Redditor raged. "Bring them back PLEASE!!!!!" Another user said they hadn't heard the news that Sam's would be getting rid of them, but indicated that some customers would not be taking it well. One Redditor relayed that their child was distraught, as the churro was "the only sweet he eats." Another motivated user didn't want to take the loss lying down. "I want to petition that they stay, I'm dead serious," they wrote.