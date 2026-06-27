This Fan-Favorite Gas Station Food Dates Back To Ancient Times

Gas station food has its ups and downs. Some is best skipped, like these microwaved Sheetz burgers, whereas others are always worth the pit stop (even if you've got a full tank of gas), such as Casey's delicious breakfast pizza. But one gas station regular that's always a certified favorite is beef jerky — Buc-ee's alone carries 14 flavors! Salty, convenient, and delicious, most people don't know that jerky is far more than just a simple road trip snack and has been enjoyed in one form or another for centuries.

Long before electric refrigerators and freezer aisles existed, people had to find ways to preserve precious meat before it spoiled. The method used to create beef jerky is one of the oldest and most fundamental preservation techniques: dehydration. When meat is left at room temperature, it can become unsafe to eat in just a few hours. To counter this, ancient cultures discovered that removing moisture creates an environment hostile to bacterial growth.

Typically, lean cuts of beef were trimmed of fat, sliced into thin strips, and then left to dehydrate. These days, we have advanced machinery to dry out beef, but back in antiquity, the meat was simply hung up and left to dry in the sun or freeze-dried in cold regions. Often, the drying process was followed by smoking, with the smoke containing compounds that can slow the growth of bacteria while also repelling insects. Combined, these methods allow meat to last months — sometimes even years — longer than it otherwise would.