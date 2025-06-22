Find 14 Unique Flavors Of Beef Jerky At This Massive Gas Station Chain
If you've ever driven across the South, seen billboards or statues of a giant cartoon beaver in a red baseball cap, and wondered why, it's time you were introduced to the wonderful world of Buc-ee's. Practically the megachurch of gas stations, Buc-ee's is a beloved institution — especially in Texas — with camo clothing and novelty souvenirs in nearly as much abundance as the gas flowing. But there's one area that truly sets the chain apart from its rivals: its sprawling collection of homemade beef jerky.
While "gas station" and "home-cured meats" might not be a combination you're accustomed to salivating over, a single bite confirms that Buc-ee's is the real deal. Made in a smokehouse in Central Texas, the company boasts more than a dozen flavors of jerky, which rotate depending on the season and location. Some offered flavors include Steakhouse, Jalapeño Honey, Hot and Spicy, Ghost Pepper, Mesquite Peppered, Cherry Maple, Lemon Pepper, Bohemian Garlic, and Korean BBQ.
The stores offer their meat snacks both deli counter-style and in ready-made packaging. The freshly ordered jerky varies in price depending on variety and location, but the packages tend to go for around $15 for four ounces. That may sound like more than you're used to paying for your gas station fuel-up meat, but the quality is worth it — and packaged beef jerky can last up to three months.
Buc-ee's magical world of high-quality gas station food
As of June 2025, there are 51 Buc-ee's locations spanning nine states — 36 of them in Texas — with the next closest concentration being Alabama's four locations. That's a far cry from the original gas station and convenience store that founder Arch Aplin III opened in Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1982. When Aplin expanded to his second location, he began adding a range of food options — and thus, a legend was born.
Beyond jerky, Buc-ee's also sells homemade fudge in a multitude of flavors; roasted nuts that serenade you with their aroma as soon as you walk in; and its world-famous Beaver Nuggets, a sweet puffed corn snack. While grocery store sushi can be a red flag, it turns out gas station barbecue is a match made in heaven — the chain's breakfast tacos and chopped brisket sandwiches, slow-cooked on-site in a barbecue pit, are worth a road trip all on their own.
If you don't live near one of the chain's locations — which include the world record holder for largest convenience store and claim the cleanest restrooms in America — you'll have to make your own smoky brisket breakfast sandwiches at home. However, you can still buy Buc-ee's packaged beef jerky, different flavors of Beaver Nuggets (such as original, White Cheddar Habanero, or Bold N' Sorta Spicy), and a variety of roasted nuts online.