Find 14 Unique Flavors Of Beef Jerky At This Massive Gas Station Chain

If you've ever driven across the South, seen billboards or statues of a giant cartoon beaver in a red baseball cap, and wondered why, it's time you were introduced to the wonderful world of Buc-ee's. Practically the megachurch of gas stations, Buc-ee's is a beloved institution — especially in Texas — with camo clothing and novelty souvenirs in nearly as much abundance as the gas flowing. But there's one area that truly sets the chain apart from its rivals: its sprawling collection of homemade beef jerky.

While "gas station" and "home-cured meats" might not be a combination you're accustomed to salivating over, a single bite confirms that Buc-ee's is the real deal. Made in a smokehouse in Central Texas, the company boasts more than a dozen flavors of jerky, which rotate depending on the season and location. Some offered flavors include Steakhouse, Jalapeño Honey, Hot and Spicy, Ghost Pepper, Mesquite Peppered, Cherry Maple, Lemon Pepper, Bohemian Garlic, and Korean BBQ.

The stores offer their meat snacks both deli counter-style and in ready-made packaging. The freshly ordered jerky varies in price depending on variety and location, but the packages tend to go for around $15 for four ounces. That may sound like more than you're used to paying for your gas station fuel-up meat, but the quality is worth it — and packaged beef jerky can last up to three months.