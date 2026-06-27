You Should Consider Growing Your Tomatoes And Cucumbers Away From Each Other

Companion plants for tomatoes encourage them to grow larger, tastier, and less prone to pests. However, there are also "rival" plants that can drastically stunt both crops, which is why you might want to consider growing your tomatoes and cucumbers separately to prevent competition.

Both cucumbers and tomatoes require similar growing conditions: full sun, plenty of water, heavy fertilization, and a soil acidity between 6.0 and 7.0. Given this, you'd think it makes sense to plant them together, as you can prepare the soil for both in the exact same way. However, the real difficulty comes down to competition for resources. Both plants are voracious, heavy feeders that want to devour all the nutrients they can get their roots on. Those same root systems also like to spread prolifically, and tangling up the two creates a sort of wrestling match where neither side ends up quite as large as they could have been.

Above ground, things can get even more crowded, especially if you work with indeterminate varieties of both. Since they tend to grow until cold weather sets in, they'll eventually crowd each other to steal sunlight and reduce airflow, leaving both more prone to fungus. Plus, both cucumbers and tomatoes share many pests, so if one gets infected, you can all but guarantee the other will fall ill as well. Whether it's aphids or mosaic viruses, it's best to keep the two separated to prevent your whole crop from collapsing before harvest.