The Pruning System For More Tomatoes In Tight Garden Spaces

Pruning for perfection is one of the best beginner tomato gardening tips because it encourages more growth while keeping the plant manageable. If you're tight on space but want the largest tomatoes possible, the double-leader system is your best option for the tastiest harvest.

After identifying the main stem, the thickest, healthiest looking one that first came from the seed, you need to identify the "second leader." Typically, this is the first sucker, those little branches that emerge at the juncture between two other stems, directly below the first budding flowers. If you've already removed this stem, no problem, just identify the next closest sucker that fits the bill. This focuses your tomato's energy into producing off of just two main stems, rather than all of them, which can cause it to bush out uncontrollably.

While this helps your plant produce larger fruit while taking up less space, it should only ever be used on indeterminate varieties, those that endlessly grow until they die off in the fall. Determinate varieties — those that only grow up to a certain point — need all their foliage to photosynthesize enough energy to produce fruit. Additionally, keep in mind that suckers do produce fruit, so while you'll end up with larger tomatoes, you'll also have fewer of them. Still, it creates good air flow and access to sunlight in small spaces, leaving you room for more plants.