Iron Chef America Fans Say These Are The Best Episodes
The early 2000s were a memorable time for cooking shows. Series like "Emeril Live" were taking the usual format of someone standing behind a counter while explaining a recipe and kicking things up a notch by incorporating more movement and, sometimes, music. Alton Brown's show "Good Eats" took things even further by incorporating sketches to tell viewers about various ingredients and cooking methods. But nothing could quite match the chaotic energy and sheer technical skill of Food Network's "Iron Chef America."
Based on the hit series "Iron Chef," which aired in Japan from 1993 to 2002, "Iron Chef America" kept the original's concept of two master chefs battling to create five separate courses from a secret ingredient in one hour. But instead of Chairman Kaga, "Iron Chef America" had Mark Dacascos playing the chairman's nephew in its own version of kitchen stadium. Dacascos would theatrically announce the secret ingredient before shouting, "Allez cuisine!" to begin each battle. And the audience, (pardon the pun) ate it up. Fans of the show have differing opinions on the best episode, but these are widely considered to be among the greatest the show ever aired.
Symon vs. Fraser (2010)
Battle cauliflower premiered as "Season 8, Episode 3" in 2010. Host Alton Brown declared this one of the best battles in Iron Chef history, and fans tend to agree. Not only was the ingredient a common vegetable that many people would consider quite plain, but the challenger, Chef John Fraser, shook kitchen stadium by deciding to cook without any sous chefs. That left him completely alone in the kitchen to make five complex dishes. To keep things fair, Chef Michael Symon followed suit and asked his own team to leave the kitchen, too. This made for the first solo chef battle in "Iron Chef America" history.
The battle was intense for both chefs, with them deciding to up the difficulty quotient even further by using every part of the vegetable, from its leaves and stems to the core and flesh. The results were unexpected, with dishes like sausage, pudding, carbonara, and almond fritters being infused with cauliflower. The judges were impressed with both chef's work, but ultimately, the judgement was in favor of Symon with a 49 to 44 score.
Michael Symon was already a Food Network favorite by that time, and the victory cemented him as one of the channel's most innovative cooks. If you want to try one of his most romantic meals at home, his combination of roasted crab legs and truffle butter is sure to impress your significant other.
Batali vs. Cosentino (2007)
"Season 4, Episode 7," otherwise known as "battle garlic," is one of the closest battles in the show's history. Chef Mario Batali, best known for his Italian cuisine, and challenger, Chef Chris Cosentino, who was also primarily an Italian chef, were lucky enough to get garlic as their secret ingredient. The versatile and aromatic vegetable is often used as a spice in powder form, but can be prepared in a wide variety of ways. And the chefs did just that.
Cosentino, founder of San Francisco-based restaurant "Incanto", is a fan of offal, just like Batali. So both chefs incorporated ingredients like tripe, liver, and brains into their dishes. It was a bold strategy, as what many people regard as "throwaway" parts of an animal aren't to everyone's taste. But the judges didn't mind the more unusual pairings. Instead, judge Ted Allen called Batali's intestinal-wrapped langoustines the best he'd every tasted. In the end, Batali's Spanish-inspired menu barely beat out Cosentino with a score of 46 to 44. But fans remember Cosentino's more daring courses, which included sliced snails, a garlic-infused mousse, and a roasted squab holding a clove of garlic in its talon, more than Batali's tapas and soups.
Flay/DeLaurentiis vs. Batali/Ray (2006)
Back in 2006, "Iron Chef America" produced one of it's most iconic episodes of the series. "Season 3, Episode 18," or "battle cranberries," pitted not just two iron chefs against each other, but they were joined by two up-and-coming Food Network stars. Bobby Flay worked with Giada DeLaurentiis while Mario Batali and Rachel Ray teamed up. The result was an intense showdown that had the contestants giving thanks when it was over.
DeLaurentiis had made her name on simple, filling recipes, like her famous lemon spaghetti. Ray, on the other hand, was better known for her enthusiastic energy while hosting various Food Network shows. But both women were competent professionals, and that was clearer than ever in kitchen stadium.
Batali and Ray produced dishes like a cranberry custard french toast, a cranberry and duck confit tamale, and a squash and cranberry ravioli. Flay and DeLaurentiis' offerings included pancetta-wrapped cranberry glazed shrimp, a turkey osso buco, and a cranberry-infused garlic soup. Batali and Ray took home the win, with a score of 53 to 46. Fans can only wonder, however, if the crew used Ray's easy clean-up tips after the cameras stopped rolling.
Symon/Psilakis vs. Carro Brothers (2010)
Battle lemon involved another epic team up. This time Iron Chef Michael Symon was joined by Michael Psilakis, the executive chef of "Anthos" in New York City. The two were hard to tell apart from a distance. But they weren't nearly as similar as the Carro brothers, actual twins who cooked at the Miami-based restaurant, "Quattro."
"Season 8, Episode 15" was as much of a pressure cooker as any other episode, but this one had an interesting challenge — making the notoriously strong citrus fruit the star of the show without overpowering the meal. Both teams rose to the challenge and produced iconic dishes. The Carro brothers experimented with a rabbit Fiorentina in lemon sauce and a limoncello zabaglione. The Michael's were a bit more creative, making Greek sashimi with lemon yogurt, a lemon soup with shellfish, and a baked Alaska with lemon curd and lemon sorbet. When the judges had finished deliberating, Symon and Psilakis' cuisine reigned supreme, with a score of 77 to 70.
Flay/Vallodolid vs. Morimoto/Zimmern (2012)
Chef Masaharu Morimoto is no stranger to seafood. He's been making sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine for decades, even cooking Anthony Bourdain monkfish on "No Reservations." Those chops came in handy during "Season 10, Episode 6" of "Iron Chef America" when the secret ingredient was revealed to be salmon.
Another team-up episode, this time Morimoto was paired with Andrew Zimmern, the host of the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods." Known for his culinary adventurousness, Zimmern was a James Beard award winner and a good match for Morimoto. On the other side of kitchen stadium, Bobby Flay and Marcela Valladolid, the host of Food Network's "Mexican Made Easy," worked together. Both teams quickly started de-scaling and breaking down the fish, although Morimoto and Zimmern decided to incorporate as many parts of the fish as possible into their meal.
Flay and Valladolid stuffed Guero chiles with salmon tartare, as well as making salmon-filled crepes. Morimoto and Zimmern presented a whole salmon, a salmon chowder, and a traditional bagel and smoked salmon combo. The result was a rare 51 to 51 verdict. But there are no ties in kitchen stadium, so the chairman broke the tie in favor of Flay and Valladolid. Whether or not you agree with the outcome, this was definitely an unforgettable encounter.
Flay vs. Smith (2010)
"Season 8, Episode 11" of "Iron Chef America" is easily one of the series most controversial episodes. Iron Chef Bobby Flay took on Canadian chef Michael Smith. While Flay is best known for his love of grilling and Southwestern cuisine, Smith was better known for hearty, home cooking-style meals. That's where the problem comes in. The secret ingredient turned out to be avocados, something Flay was intimately familiar with. However, Smith didn't have as much experience with the savory fruit.
Battle avocado saw both men cooking furiously, and both created interesting dishes, although many criticized Flay's lack of originality. Smith presented courses like raw oysters with avocado pearls, white chocolate avocado mousse, and a soft shell crab sandwich with avocado. Flay, on the other hand, made more standard fare, including an avocado oysters Rockefeller, an avocado soup, and lamb with avocado chimichurri. In the end, it wasn't even close. The judges chose Flay with a blowout score of 54 to Smith's 40. Fans weren't pleased with what they saw as an unfair advantage for Flay. Hopefully the chefs were able to find common ground on their shared love of family-style dishes after the show.
Symon vs. Izard (2012)
"Season 10, Episode 5" was a nail biter until the final buzzer. The secret ingredient for this battle was bread. Yes, bread. That category alone is enough to frighten a chef because while there are plenty of different varieties to choose from, many of them typically take hours, if not days, to produce. And everything in kitchen stadium has to be started from scratch. Making anything other than a very simple quick bread or not using fast blooming instant yeast could have stopped the chefs Michael Symon and Stephanie Izard in their tracks. Luckily, these professionals were able to produce several kinds of bread within the time limit.
Izard, a James Beard award nominee, made a banh mi spring roll, an oyster po'boy, a lobster roll, and a tuna melt. Symon produced courses such as a focaccia gnocchi, a squash blossom Milanese, and a challah with a lemon soufflé. The final judgement was in Symon's favor, with a 56 to 52 score. But Izard was happy to have competed on the show, even taking her fried peanut butter ice cream sandwich and putting it on the menu of her restaurant, "Girl and the Goat," after the episode aired.
Batali vs. Murphy (2005)
Battle crawfish, or "Season 2, Episode 9", saw Iron Chef Mario Batali matched against Seattle-based Chef Tamara Murphy. Murphy was a James Beard award winner who ran some of Seattle's most popular eateries. She passed away in 2024, but her legacy remains in the city and in "Iron Chef America" history.
For those who aren't familiar with crawfish, the small crustaceans look like mini lobsters, right down to their red shells after being cooked. But while lobsters are meaty and flaky, crawfish are softer and more delicate. Both Batali and Murphy took huge creative swings with the challenge, but only one could come out on top.
Murphy presented dishes like a crawfish curry, a crawfish manicotti, and a chimichurri crawfish. Batali made a crawfish polenta, a crawfish salad, and a porcini mushroom crawfish a la Plancha. The results were incredibly close, but Batali won out in the end, with a score of 50 to 48.
Batali vs. English (2005)
"Season 2, Episode 1" was one of the strangest battles "Iron Chef America" has hosted. Not because anything particularly odd happened, but because the secret ingredient was a bit out of left field. As Iron Chef Mario Batali and challenger Chef Todd English stood in front of the chairman's altar, the lid was raised to reveal pizza dough. Unlike battle bread, the chefs didn't have to make the dough themselves this time. But the ingredient itself was the trap. Making a straightforward pizza would be too easy, so how exactly would they repurpose the dough into something new?
Well, this is "Iron Chef America" so both chefs were able to rise above the ordinary. English went first at the judging table with dishes like a mozzarella balloon salad, a lobster tart, and a soft-shell crab taco. Up next, Batali presented a stuffed lamb chop inside fried pizza dough, a gnocco fritto, and a squid ink garlic soup with cuttlefish. Both competitors received the judge's praise and high scores. But it was Batali who walked away with the 47 to 45 victory.
Forgione vs. Wong (2011)
"Season 10, Episode 16" is a fan favorite for many reasons, but the secret ingredient here was the real star of the show. The chairman did something completely different and presented Halloween candy as the secret ingredient. As you can imagine, Halloween candy is not something chefs work with often, much less in haute cuisine. But that's what made "Iron Chef America" so much fun — the absolute absurdity and subsequent chaos that a curveball like that could bring. And the candies did exactly that.
The battle pitted Iron Chef Marc Forgione, who worked in classical French techniques, against Chef Lee Ann Wong, who had a more modern French style. The challenges here were many, but the main one was how to transform the sweetness of the candies into something recognizable but savory. Both chefs were able to produce incredible courses.
Wong used coconut from a chocolate covered candy to make coconut and almond prawns, as well as using candy corn in a buttermilk panna cotta. Forgione took candy corn in a different direction with his candy corn and shrimp soup and a duck breast served with peanut butter cup curry sauce. The results were some of the closest kitchen stadium has ever seen, with Wong beating the iron chef by only one point in a 52 to 51 victory.
Batali vs. Besh (2006)
Battle andouille sausage took place during "Season 3, Episode 1" of the series. Unlike battle avocado, fans don't seem to mind the home field advantage given to Chef John Besh when the secret ingredient was announced. Part of that good will no doubt comes from the timing of the episode. It aired in 2006, just months after Hurricane Katrina had ravaged the city of New Orleans. Besh was one of the Crescent City's most respected chefs at the time as the head of Restaurant August, an eatery specializing in Creole and French cooking.
Andouille is an interesting sausage. It differs from boudin sausage because it doesn't have rice included as a filler, but it's still stuffed with spices, wine, and garlic before being smoked. Batali could definitely work with that combination of ingredients and got started by choosing parsnips for one of his dishes. After 60 grueling minutes, the two presented their courses to the judging table. Batali made parsnip and porcini soup, an andouille and crab polenta, and an andouille and crab stuffed artichoke. Besh created an andouille agnolotti, crawfish and andouille grits, and andouille beignets with a lemon curd. The challenger's cuisine impressed the judges more, letting Besh walk away with a 55 to 49 victory over the "iron chef."
Guarnaschelli vs. Sutherland (2018)
"Season 13, Episode 7" was one of the last episodes of the series, and it did not disappoint longtime fans. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli took on Chef Justin Sutherland, head of The Handsome Hog restaurant in Minnesota. But it wasn't pork the chairman revealed as the secret ingredient here. Instead whole lambs were presented on the altar, something few people expected to see. But the lambs didn't phase either chef for long. In fact, Sutherland decided to use as much of the animal as possible.
Guarnaschelli went with some traditional preparations, like a lamb skewer appetizer. Sutherland, on the other hand, decided to work with multiple international influences. He produced dishes such as a lamb tartare, ramen with lamb hearts and meatballs, curried lamb, and an African-style samosa filled with lamb. While both chefs poured their skills into the battle, it was Sutherland who went home victorious with a score of 40 to Guarnaschelli's 35.