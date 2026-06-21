Iron Chef America Fans Say These Are The Best Episodes

Battle cauliflower premiered as "Season 8, Episode 3" in 2010. Host Alton Brown declared this one of the best battles in Iron Chef history, and fans tend to agree. Not only was the ingredient a common vegetable that many people would consider quite plain, but the challenger, Chef John Fraser, shook kitchen stadium by deciding to cook without any sous chefs. That left him completely alone in the kitchen to make five complex dishes. To keep things fair, Chef Michael Symon followed suit and asked his own team to leave the kitchen, too. This made for the first solo chef battle in "Iron Chef America" history.

The battle was intense for both chefs, with them deciding to up the difficulty quotient even further by using every part of the vegetable, from its leaves and stems to the core and flesh. The results were unexpected, with dishes like sausage, pudding, carbonara, and almond fritters being infused with cauliflower. The judges were impressed with both chef's work, but ultimately, the judgement was in favor of Symon with a 49 to 44 score.

Michael Symon was already a Food Network favorite by that time, and the victory cemented him as one of the channel's most innovative cooks. If you want to try one of his most romantic meals at home, his combination of roasted crab legs and truffle butter is sure to impress your significant other.