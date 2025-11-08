The Type Of Fish Masaharu Morimoto Once Cooked For Anthony Bourdain

When you're cooking for someone like Anthony Bourdain, you always want to bring your A game. That's why when he patronized Masaharu Morimoto's XEX, the Iron Chef knew exactly what he'd be preparing: monkfish.

Starting off, Morimoto prepared a play on "ankimo," or steamed monkfish liver. Serving raw monkfish meat with flash-boiled skin layered with leeks and tomatoes, Morimoto used the ankimo in a ponzu sauce rather than serving it whole. Since monkfish is rather low in fat, he drizzled some hot vegetable oil on top to gently cook the exterior of the fish and provide a bit of extra richness. Given that monkfish liver is around 40% fat, this is a deceptively rich dish for something seafood-based.

Kentucky fried monkfish with bamboo shoots and seaweed was up next. Between the heartiness of the breading and the sweetness of the flesh, this could be a particularly hearty dish, something that needed to be followed up by a bite that was a touch lighter. The meal finished with a nabe or hot pot stew made of meat, skin, cartilage, and assorted green vegetables. While the other dishes may have wowed guests, cooking monkfish in such a classic, homey dish let Morimoto show off the technique of his staff and how even the simplest preparations put a spotlight on this amazing ingredient.