How Michael Symon Got Noticed By Food Network

A through-and-through Ohio native, Symon had all the ingredients to becoming a Food Network star: a stellar resume — he had graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America; a clear regional niche; a witty, TV-friendly persona; and above all, an off-screen template of restaurant success. It didn't take long for the channel's executives to take notice: By the late 1990s, they put him on early shows like "Sara's Secrets," "Food Nation" with Bobby Flay, and "Ready, Set, Cook."

If restaurant buzz opened the door to the TV screen, talent and perseverance made him one of its fixtures. By the 2000s, Symon was everywhere on the Food Network, going on to host over 100 episodes of "The Melting Pot" and becoming a season three judge of "The Next Iron Chef." Over the decades, the Cleveland chef carved a name for himself, sharing his tips for tangy potato salad and different ways to make classic household recipes and ingredients, even the cuts of steak he always avoids.

Like others in the notoriously cutthroat food business, Symon's career hasn't all been plain sailing. As a result of the COVID pandemic, he was eventually forced to shut down the flagship that gave him his start: Lola, which closed its doors in November 2020. But in the spirit of making lemons into lemonade, Symon used lockdown to film himself cooking outdoors, racking up so much attention that the Food Network took notice of him yet again: This time, it picked him up for cozy home series "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out".