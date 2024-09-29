Crawfish Vs Lobster: What's The Difference?
The luxurious lobster and the more humble crawfish are both similar and different — they're crustacean cousins, each with their own merits and distinct flavors. Lobsters are saltwater creatures with juicy tails and meaty claws full of flaky, buttery flesh, whereas crawfish are small, freshwater crustaceans with delectably soft meat perfect for a spicy seafood boil.
These crustaceans are the crown jewels of any ocean or river, so understanding how to best prepare them is key to enjoying their full potential. A lobster's larger size gives it more cooking options compared to crawfish. You can split them in half and cook them on the grill; pull out the cooked meat and stuff it in ravioli; or steam them whole and crack their shells open by hand as you eat. Their meat pulls apart into tender segments that are just barely firm enough to keep their shape. The touch of sweetness in lobster flesh pairs well with rich ingredients such as butter and soft cheeses.
Since crawfish are much smaller than lobsters, they're almost always cooked whole. Their meat is also delicate, and there's less of it overall, so it's often cooked into dishes like étouffée and po'boys. Crawfish is salty-sweet like lobster, but also tastes similar to crab and shrimp. Whether it's a Cajun or Chinese recipe, folks all over the world prepare crawfish with plenty of spices.
Lobsters: What they are and how to cook them
Lobsters are found in oceans around the world, and breeds are extremely varied, ranging from the enormous American lobster to the diminutive squat lobster. However, some species like the squat "lobster" are not true lobsters. While people apply the term to many crustaceans, lobsters must have five pairs of legs, two of which are claws. The front pair is much larger than the back pairs, and are used to catch prey and defend against predators.
From big-clawed, "true" lobsters to their smaller, misnamed cousins, just about every cooking method under the sun works well when preparing them. However, since the flesh is so delicate, lobsters are often cooked quickly to preserve their meat's integrity. Try to handle cooked lobster meat as little as possible and use a soft touch to preserve its texture, unless you're shredding it for a dip or pasta stuffing.
Whether you're cooking a simple grilled whole lobster or a photogenic creamy lobster mac and cheese, the key is to avoid overcooking. Bring the meat to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit to kill all harmful bacteria, without drying it out (via FoodSafety.gov). For a whole lobster, good guidelines are to boil it for eight minutes per pound or steam it for 10 minutes per pound. If you've split it in half or are just cooking the flesh itself, check the temperature once the flesh turns white and is no longer translucent.
Crawfish have their own unique advantages
Crawfish, crayfish, and crawdads are all different names for the same animal. They're also called "mudbugs" because they're found in muddy waters, living in small burrows and feeding on detritus. They are close relatives to lobsters, despite crawfish living in freshwater. While often thought of as a delicacy of the American South, people all over the world enjoy crawfish in countless ways.
Crawfish's small size means they're usually eaten in large quantities, and not treated nearly so delicately as lobster. Throughout the South, they're boiled in a heavily-spiced stock with corn, potatoes, and sausages, then served on a large plastic tarp at events fittingly called boils. If you've never been blessed to participate in one, don't feel intimidated. Knowing how to twist the heads, suck out the juices, and peel the tails will have you eating like a pro at your next seafood boil. It's common to keep some crisp beers on hand to beat the heat, and don't be afraid to dip some fries in the soup used to cook these delectable mudbugs.
Like all seafood, the quality of crawfish is all about their freshness. They are either sold live or cooked via parboiling before purchase. Parboiling prolongs the shelf life of the crustaceans. When boiling fresh crawfish, it's best to add them to the pot, wait for the water to return to a rolling boil, then cook for just a few minutes.