Crawfish Vs Lobster: What's The Difference?

The luxurious lobster and the more humble crawfish are both similar and different — they're crustacean cousins, each with their own merits and distinct flavors. Lobsters are saltwater creatures with juicy tails and meaty claws full of flaky, buttery flesh, whereas crawfish are small, freshwater crustaceans with delectably soft meat perfect for a spicy seafood boil.

These crustaceans are the crown jewels of any ocean or river, so understanding how to best prepare them is key to enjoying their full potential. A lobster's larger size gives it more cooking options compared to crawfish. You can split them in half and cook them on the grill; pull out the cooked meat and stuff it in ravioli; or steam them whole and crack their shells open by hand as you eat. Their meat pulls apart into tender segments that are just barely firm enough to keep their shape. The touch of sweetness in lobster flesh pairs well with rich ingredients such as butter and soft cheeses.

Since crawfish are much smaller than lobsters, they're almost always cooked whole. Their meat is also delicate, and there's less of it overall, so it's often cooked into dishes like étouffée and po'boys. Crawfish is salty-sweet like lobster, but also tastes similar to crab and shrimp. Whether it's a Cajun or Chinese recipe, folks all over the world prepare crawfish with plenty of spices.