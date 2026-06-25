How To Make Fish Sandwiches Taste Restaurant-Worthy With Tartar Sauce's Cousin

Sure, a good fish sandwich can be served on its own — just some perfectly-cooked fish on a tasty bun is always good. However, there are reasons why restaurant fish sandwiches always taste better than homemade. Part of that is the freshness of the fish, and if you know where you're shopping, that's not hard to accomplish. There are some underrated toppings for your fish sandwich that are easy to use at home and can take your sandwich to the next level. You can try some spicy harissa, go the herbal route with chimichurri, or just add some simple bottled barbecue sauce. But when you want something that's similar to a tartar sauce, but feels much more gourmet and will truly impress your guests (or family), you might want to think about adding a remoulade sauce to your homemade fish sandwiches.

Sort of a cousin to the simple, three-ingredient tartar sauce, a homemade remoulade sauce will kick it up a notch and add some incredible flavor. Just like a tartar sauce, a remoulade's key ingredient is mayonnaise, but it goes deeper in flavor — sort of a tartar sauce mixed with Hollandaise. It starts with mayo and usually has many of the trappings of your regular tartar sauce — capers, diced pickles, and lemon, but you can take it in a lot of directions to add more spice, more umami, or more pickled tartness to get it dialed in to exactly how you want it on your next fish sandwich.