What Makes Pyrex's Material So Special?

Glass Tupperware often lasts longer than plastic, but it has some drawbacks. It's vulnerable to shattering on impact and, like plastic, does quite poorly in the oven or freezer. Pyrex, however, is a retro kitchen item that changed the game, creating an all-in-one container with seemingly no limitations thanks to its incredible building materials.

Pyrex uses tempered, rather than regular, glass, which is about four times stronger. The process is similar to old-school blacksmithing, where manufacturers superheat the materials, then quench them with blasts of air to create layers that end up far more resistant to impact. This same treatment also makes it far less prone to damage from sudden temperature changes. When glass heats or chills, it expands and contracts, often too rapidly, causing cracks or even explosions. Pyrex, however, does this far more slowly, preventing these issues.

This is what allows you to freeze food in Pyrex rather than glass jars. While Pyrex may command a higher-than-normal price, most cooks think it's well worth it to have such a durable, versatile, and long-lasting cooking tool on hand. Plus, the company has had more than 100 years to diversify its product line, so you can get the same functionality from a wide variety of dishes, whether you're looking for a glass cooking tray or something decorative to take to a potluck.