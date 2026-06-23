Get A Better Culver's Burger With This 2-Word Request

From its signature Fresh Frozen Custard to those Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Culver's has made a name for itself with some standout menu items. The chain's juicy ButterBurgers are pretty unique all on their own, including being among fast-food burgers that are always fresh and never frozen. Whether your jam at Culver's is the ButterBurger Cheese, with its two beef patties, lightly buttered bun, and two slices of American cheese, or something that is less typical fast-food fare, like the brand's Beef Pot Roast sandwich, there is a two-word request that will turn up the taste on your Culver's sammie: "The works."

Whether you ask for it in-restaurant or select the option on the Culver's ordering site or app, the result is getting your burger loaded up with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions. The option is available for all Culver's sandwiches, from the full range of ButterBurger selections to the chain's batter-dipped North Atlantic Cod fish sandwich, the Grilled Reuben Melt, and even the Grilled Cheese, which, on its own, includes nothing more than grilled, buttered sourdough bread and melted American cheese.

Bear in mind, when you're ordering online or in the app, a special button to request "The Works" isn't included for every sandwich. Not to worry, though — for any sammies that don't have it, you just need to do a tiny bit of extra legwork and select the pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions manually from the dropdown "Toppings" menu — they're all available as standalone options. While some extra toppings incur an added cost, and Culver's adds a sneaky upcharge for ordering extra dipping sauces, it's free to add pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions.