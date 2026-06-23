Get A Better Culver's Burger With This 2-Word Request
From its signature Fresh Frozen Custard to those Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Culver's has made a name for itself with some standout menu items. The chain's juicy ButterBurgers are pretty unique all on their own, including being among fast-food burgers that are always fresh and never frozen. Whether your jam at Culver's is the ButterBurger Cheese, with its two beef patties, lightly buttered bun, and two slices of American cheese, or something that is less typical fast-food fare, like the brand's Beef Pot Roast sandwich, there is a two-word request that will turn up the taste on your Culver's sammie: "The works."
Whether you ask for it in-restaurant or select the option on the Culver's ordering site or app, the result is getting your burger loaded up with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions. The option is available for all Culver's sandwiches, from the full range of ButterBurger selections to the chain's batter-dipped North Atlantic Cod fish sandwich, the Grilled Reuben Melt, and even the Grilled Cheese, which, on its own, includes nothing more than grilled, buttered sourdough bread and melted American cheese.
Bear in mind, when you're ordering online or in the app, a special button to request "The Works" isn't included for every sandwich. Not to worry, though — for any sammies that don't have it, you just need to do a tiny bit of extra legwork and select the pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions manually from the dropdown "Toppings" menu — they're all available as standalone options. While some extra toppings incur an added cost, and Culver's adds a sneaky upcharge for ordering extra dipping sauces, it's free to add pickles, ketchup, mustard, and raw onions.
Other tasty Culver's customization options
For some of its sandwiches, Culver's also offers a "The Works, No Onion" button, which loads up your burger with just pickles, ketchup, and mustard (another option you can individually dial in for sammies that don't have it). If you prefer grilled onions rather than raw, that's also an available topping choice that doesn't incur an upcharge.
Adding mayo and lettuce is also free, but some customization options do cost more, and the exact charge varies from one Culver's location to another. Add-ons like thick-cut bacon, mushrooms, and jalapeños, while they'll up the expense of your meal, are totally worth it to crank up the flavor on any Culver's sammich creation.
You can additionally do some cheese swapping on any sando that comes with cheese, with options including American cheese, cheddar, and Swiss. For a sandwich that doesn't automatically include cheese, like the Grilled Chicken, you can add some for an extra charge.
You can also mix things up in the bun department, choosing from options like a lightly toasted, buttered brioche bun; a lightly toasted, buttered kaiser bun; or a gluten-free bun (this one incurs an upcharge). If you request no bun, the online ordering interface will actually subtract money from your order total (presumably because it's going to cost the restaurant less to make your burger, which is nice). Based on my own Culver's ordering experiences, I'll make an educated guess that you might need to ask the workers to make that subtraction when ordering inside, and you may get a blank stare for your trouble. If you do, just whip out the app and show them that they're supposed to deduct money for going bun-free.