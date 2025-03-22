The Best Festive Alcohols To Use In Traditional Trifle

No festive occasion is complete without a show stopping dessert. One way to be sure your confections lift everyone's spirits: Add liquor. From boozy banana puddings to amped up alcoholic cheesecake, there are a number of sauced-up sweet treats that are guaranteed to get the party started. If you're looking to make a liquor-laced dessert that carries an undeniable wow factor, look no further than the elegance of a traditional English trifle; traditionally layered with berries, vanilla custard, and booze-soaked yellow sponge cake, trifles are a decadent way to sweeten any holiday or celebration.

Of course, the type of alcohol used makes all the difference, so Food Republic spoke to baker, author, pastry chef, and TV host Eric Lanlard to find out which bottles are best. "When it's time to make a vanilla trifle to celebrate Christmas I like to use a couple of spirits," he says. "I will soak the sponge layers with a classic cherry brandy, but then flavor the vanilla custard with good quality Advocaat, bringing a beautiful richness... and this classic, old-school, festive boozy flavor." A creamy Dutch spirit reminiscent of eggnog, Advocaat is a brandy-based egg liqueur that perfectly complements the creaminess of custard. Lanlard recommends searching for an artisan-quality bottle "for extra va-va-voom."