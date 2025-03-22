The Best Festive Alcohols To Use In Traditional Trifle
No festive occasion is complete without a show stopping dessert. One way to be sure your confections lift everyone's spirits: Add liquor. From boozy banana puddings to amped up alcoholic cheesecake, there are a number of sauced-up sweet treats that are guaranteed to get the party started. If you're looking to make a liquor-laced dessert that carries an undeniable wow factor, look no further than the elegance of a traditional English trifle; traditionally layered with berries, vanilla custard, and booze-soaked yellow sponge cake, trifles are a decadent way to sweeten any holiday or celebration.
Of course, the type of alcohol used makes all the difference, so Food Republic spoke to baker, author, pastry chef, and TV host Eric Lanlard to find out which bottles are best. "When it's time to make a vanilla trifle to celebrate Christmas I like to use a couple of spirits," he says. "I will soak the sponge layers with a classic cherry brandy, but then flavor the vanilla custard with good quality Advocaat, bringing a beautiful richness... and this classic, old-school, festive boozy flavor." A creamy Dutch spirit reminiscent of eggnog, Advocaat is a brandy-based egg liqueur that perfectly complements the creaminess of custard. Lanlard recommends searching for an artisan-quality bottle "for extra va-va-voom."
More celebratory spirits to spike trifles
If a vanilla trifle isn't quite your style, there are many different fruits, cakes, and custard flavors that can be utilized to customize the dessert. "What I like about trifle is you can make so many versions," says "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds" host Eric Lanlard. "Chocolate is certainly on top of my repertoire." For a chocolate-rich dish, such as a jacked up devil's food trifle, Lanlard suggests sticking with cherry brandy for soaking the sponge, but giving the custard a unique twist with Irish cream. He uses Five Farms because "their Irish cream is much more punchy and creamy compared to the big commercial brands."
To create trifles with flavors that break from tradition, Lanlard looks beyond the dish's English origins to another classic European cuisine. "I do an Italian-inspired trifle with layers of soft amaretti [cookies]," he says, "and flavor the custard with amaretto for that rich almond flavor." For summertime celebrations, Lanlard swaps the amaretto for zesty limoncello. Coffee lovers can also look to Italy for inspiration by creating "a Tiramisu-esque trifle using a rich coffee liqueur and whipped mascarpone for the topping," says Lanlard. To make fruit the focal point of your trifle, Lanlard suggests adding a splash of Cointreau to spiced cranberry compote for more festive flair. He also suggests making a tasty tropical trifle using roasted pineapple, coconut cream, and dark rum.
Expert tips for serving the ultimate festive trifle
Naturally, there are many occasions where adding alcohol to a trifle may not be appropriate. In these cases, pastry chef Eric Lanlard recommends looking at the bevy of non-alcoholic spirits and liqueurs that are available today. Another great way to flavor your trifle without relying on booze is to "use a thick sugar syrup made with unrefined sugar and infuse it with a fruity infusion or strong tea," Lanlard says. Regardless of how you're flavoring your trifle, beware of over-soaking the sponge and creating unpleasant sogginess. "I always build my trifle the day before serving so it settles in the fridge overnight and the flavors develop more," says Lanlard. "I will top it up with cream just before serving so it keeps its fluffiness."
To create a truly spectacular trifle, Lanlard recommends garnishing the dessert with elements that complement the layers of filling, including "fresh frosted berries, chocolate shards, caramel with crushed coffee beans, and, of course, a good dusting of 23-carat gold leaves for that luxe finish." When it comes to serving, the vessel is almost as important as the flavors themselves. "As a patissier I like big statements," Lanlard says, "so I will choose a spectacular dish or even a wide vase to present my trifle and turn it into a fabulous centerpiece." You can also grab your favorite stemless glassware to create smaller, individually portioned trifles that still turn heads.