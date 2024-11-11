Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Dessert Is Served At Most Of His Restaurants

Gordon Ramsay is known for being hard as nails, but the "Hell's Kitchen" star definitely has a soft side. A favorite dessert now served in most of his restaurants, for instance, has sentimental roots for Ramsay, harking back to his hardworking mother, who never failed to deliver the special dish on her children's birthdays. The dessert, sticky toffee pudding, is the treat Ramsay chose for his imaginary end-of-life meal on a Last Meals segment of "Mythical Kitchen" (his all-time favorite fast food burger from In-N-Out also made the bucket list cut). Beyond wanting it to be the last thing his tastebuds would ever experience in the mortal world, the food icon took his love for sticky toffee pudding even further. "It's just absolute heaven. I think I would like to put this dessert inside that coffin," Ramsay said on the show.

The world-renowned chef's love for sticky toffee pudding is certainly evident on his menus. The dish not only appears in some form on the menus of over 20 of Ramsay's U.S.-based restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Steak, Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen, and Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, but it's listed first on the dessert lineup at many locations. From Malaysia to Dubai, the sweet dish is further offered at international Gordon Ramsay restaurant sites. Let's face it: This celeb chef owns a lot of restaurants, and the words "sticky toffee pudding" appear again and again and again when perusing their menus.