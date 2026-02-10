This Durable Countertop Is Perfect For Eco-Friendly Kitchens

If you follow kitchen decor, you know that granite countertops are falling out of favor, and retro counters might make a comeback, but if you're looking for a sustainable solution that's durable, too, Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D, suggests recycled glass countertops. "Recycled glass countertops start off by collecting various glass pieces such as bottles and windows," Juzėnaitė explained. "Then it's cleaned and crushed, mixed with a binding agent, poured into molds, hardened, and polished. This type of countertop differs from others[,] such as natural stone, which is extracted from the ground, cut into slabs, and polished."

According to Juzėnaitė, not only is a recycled glass countertop eco-friendly thanks to the fact that it's made with repurposed material, but it's also practical. Since glass is naturally stain-resistant and a breeze to wipe up, it's a no-brainer for homeowners who want to up their kitchen's aesthetic but also ensure its functionality. Plus, the fact that it's non-porous makes it sanitary — the perfect surface for prepping a variety of different dishes, whether you're seasoning meats and veggies before roasting or smacking your bread dough Julia Child-style.

An added bonus when it comes to glass is its ability to be easily adapted to nearly any space. The shape and color are both easy for a manufacturer to adjust, and it tends to pair well with the surfaces of already existing appliances and kitchen decor.