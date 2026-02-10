This Durable Countertop Is Perfect For Eco-Friendly Kitchens
If you follow kitchen decor, you know that granite countertops are falling out of favor, and retro counters might make a comeback, but if you're looking for a sustainable solution that's durable, too, Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D, suggests recycled glass countertops. "Recycled glass countertops start off by collecting various glass pieces such as bottles and windows," Juzėnaitė explained. "Then it's cleaned and crushed, mixed with a binding agent, poured into molds, hardened, and polished. This type of countertop differs from others[,] such as natural stone, which is extracted from the ground, cut into slabs, and polished."
According to Juzėnaitė, not only is a recycled glass countertop eco-friendly thanks to the fact that it's made with repurposed material, but it's also practical. Since glass is naturally stain-resistant and a breeze to wipe up, it's a no-brainer for homeowners who want to up their kitchen's aesthetic but also ensure its functionality. Plus, the fact that it's non-porous makes it sanitary — the perfect surface for prepping a variety of different dishes, whether you're seasoning meats and veggies before roasting or smacking your bread dough Julia Child-style.
An added bonus when it comes to glass is its ability to be easily adapted to nearly any space. The shape and color are both easy for a manufacturer to adjust, and it tends to pair well with the surfaces of already existing appliances and kitchen decor.
What to consider when purchasing and using a recycled glass countertop
While a recycled glass countertop has its pluses, Evelina Juzėnaitė does have a few caveats. "Homeowners should keep two things in mind — care and cost," she said. "They should wipe them with a mild cleaning agent, avoid placing hot pans directly on them, and use cutting boards on top. The price depends on the type of glass, light, and mixture, but it's approximately between artificial stone, such as quartz, and natural stone."
When it comes to cleaners, acid is no friend to glass, so be sure to use simple soap and water or a specially formulated low-acid cleaner. And when you're actually using the surface, also avoid acidic spills with ingredients like citrus, wine, or vinegar. And while Juzėnaitė warns against placing hot pans on the counter, you'll also want to steer clear of anything that could pierce the surface, especially items that clock in at a heavy weight and have the potential of chipping or denting the glass if dropped. Similarly, you'll want to do your slicing and dicing elsewhere rather than right on the countertop, so sharp knives don't damage your investment.
Finally, when you're on the search for a new countertop for the kitchen, you'll have the option to jazz it up. While plain white is an option, you can also choose to incorporate bold colors, multiple shades, or your own unique style that can level up the look of your entire kitchen.