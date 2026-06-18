These Are The 7 Best Chain Restaurants For Brunch, According To Customers
Brunch isn't just for special occasions anymore. In fact, in 2025, the U.S. brunch market generated nearly $13 billion in sales. Even with rising inflation prices, people looking for a little luxury without high prices see brunch as an economical way to gather with friends without spending as much as they might at dinner. Casual restaurants like Denny's, Cracker Barrel, and Waffle House are popular among diners, although fast-casual concepts like Snooze and First Watch are gaining ground. Fine dining spots, like The Cheesecake Factory or Ruth's Chris, are also doing well with brunches, even with their higher price tags.
When people go to brunch, they tend to still order traditional breakfast foods, like omelets, pancakes, and bacon, although offerings with high-end ingredients and world flavors are becoming more popular. Things like avocados baked with eggs or a marinara-based Bloody Mary can replicate the feel of a more expensive meal at home, but if you want to head out for an early meal, these restaurants are well-known for their brunches. From the drinks to the dishes, these are the chains customers love for more than biscuits and butter.
First Watch
First Watch is a fast-casual cafe specializing in reasonably priced, made-to-order breakfast and brunch dishes. First opened in 1983, the brand currently has nearly 600 restaurants across the country, with a high concentration in Florida, where the company headquarters is located. The business focuses on premium ingredients and innovative twists to its meals. But it might be best known for the million-dollar bacon. The candied meat is sweet with a hint of spice and appears in many of the brand's dishes, like the million-dollar potatoes and million-dollar breakfast sandwich.
Fans of the restaurant appreciate the healthy dining options as well as gluten-free selections. Dishes like the lemon ricotta pancakes, chimichurri steak and eggs hash, and elevated egg sandwich are highly rated, while the various salads and sandwiches add refreshing options for those who prefer to have their eggs at home. Main dishes tend to cost between $10.29 and $15.99, making First Watch an economical and tasty stop.
Village Inn
Currently operating in 19 states, Village Inn began in Denver, Colorado, in the late 1950s. The brand is known for making its pancakes from scratch, a wide variety of whole pies, and all-day breakfast. That's a big plus for brunch fans who don't like waking up too early. Plus, the business has a rewards program that can be accessed by an app, as well as discounts via text messages and emails.
The brand is currently undergoing restructuring following a bankruptcy filing in 2020. As of January 2026, the business had just over 100 locations remaining, meaning that over half of its restaurants had closed in the six years since the filing. Despite the reduced number of locations, fans of the business still recommend dishes like the chicken-fried steak, eggs Benedict, and strawberry crepe. Breakfast mains typically run from $10.49 for a Belgian waffle combo to $20.39 for a sirloin steak and eggs.
Waffle House
While Waffle House might not have the greatest reputation as a diner overall, even Anthony Bourdain couldn't deny that the brand knows how to make breakfast food. One of the most popular things to order in the fast-casual restaurant is eggs. In fact, Waffle House reports that it uses over 270 million eggs each year. That's an impressive number, no matter how you look at it. Other popular items include the hash browns, waffles, grits, bacon, and coffee. In fact, if you join the restaurant's Regulars Club, you'll get free coupons and access to exclusive special deals, in addition to a free order of hash browns. Fans of the diner can't argue with that deal.
The brand has been around since 1955 and serves breakfast all day, making it easy for those wanting brunch at 3 p.m. to get the food they're craving. The business also operates over 1,800 locations across the nation, so you're never too far from one. Fans like that the restaurant serves simple, tasty food without too many frills.
Another Broken Egg
Another Broken Egg Cafe has been serving Southern-inspired breakfast and lunch foods since the mid-1990s. Founded in Old Mandeville, Louisiana, the cafe has over 100 locations across 17 states and offers rotating seasonal specials. Fans of the business enjoy the indulgent dishes, like the cinnamon roll French toast, loaded bacon Gouda grits, and crab cake Benedict. The restaurant also has a large selection of mocktails and cocktails, in addition to a full bar.
Customers can choose between meals like the classic supreme omelette, loaded with cheese, mushrooms, and two kinds of meat, or the skinny omelette, made with egg whites, roasted veggies, and goat cheese. Prices can vary by location, but mains range from around $12.49 for a stack of buttermilk pancakes to $22.49 for the crab cake Benedict. Signing up for email or text updates earns customers a free order of beignets immediately, as well as free pancakes on the person's birthday. If your local cafe has long lines at brunch, the company's website has a waitlist you can join to help shorten your wait.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has been serving hungry guests since the late 1960s. There are almost 660 locations across nearly every state in the nation. And they all serve breakfast all day. The business is committed to making quality foods from domestically sourced ingredients, such as its hand-rolled biscuits and all-natural syrup. Customers enjoy the difference in the taste of the homemade food, including the chain's popular pancakes. Cracker Barrel sells almost 75 million pancakes each year, alongside 210 million biscuits and 140 million pieces of bacon. With numbers like those, it's easy to see the brand has such a loyal following.
Many fans praise the restaurant's hash brown casserole, as well as the chicken and dumplings. The chain's thick-sliced bacon and Momma's French toast breakfast are also popular. The prices vary widely, with breakfast specials ranging from $7.49 to $9.99, while classic selections cost between $10.99 and $19.99. Customers who join the rewards program earn points toward free food and discounts in the Cracker Barrel store. That'll come in handy if you want to try any of the old-fashioned candy or pick up a pancake mix.
Denny's
With over 1,300 locations nationwide, Denny's is one of the largest diner chains in America. The California-based brand was founded in the early 1950s as a donut shop and evolved to include all three daily meals, including an all-day breakfast. In addition to gluten-free options, the restaurant offers plant-based meals and is working towards having sustainable ingredients in all its locations by 2030.
One of Denny's most popular dishes is its original Grand Slam. The breakfast or brunch classic contains two pancakes, two eggs, two pieces of bacon, and two sausage links. The French toast slam and build your own slam options are also fan favorites. And if you're looking for an option for the whole table, the Grand Slam family pack serves four to five people. For those looking for more protein, there's a country-fried steak and eggs plate, as well as the memorably named "Moons Over My Hammy" breakfast.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is the newest brand on this list. It began in 2006, and 20 years later, it now has almost 70 locations. The restaurant is known for its commitment to using responsibly sourced foods, such as cage-free eggs and antibiotic-free ingredients. The business is a fast-casual spot specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch, meaning that those who hit their clock's snooze button too often will miss out. And that'd be a shame because regulars at the eatery know that dishes like the benny duo and habanero pork belly breakfast fried rice are worth getting out of bed for.
Other fan favorites include the sweet potato or strawberry shortcake pancakes, the breakfast pot pie, and the Spuds Deluxe. There are gluten-free and vegetarian options, as well as breakfast tacos and burritos. And, of course, there are a variety of omelettes to choose from. If you want to earn free pancakes and more, the brand offers its "Bennyfits" reward program, which moves guests up member tiers depending on how many points they've earned. Each tier has special deals, like a free drink or entree.