These Are The 7 Best Chain Restaurants For Brunch, According To Customers

Brunch isn't just for special occasions anymore. In fact, in 2025, the U.S. brunch market generated nearly $13 billion in sales. Even with rising inflation prices, people looking for a little luxury without high prices see brunch as an economical way to gather with friends without spending as much as they might at dinner. Casual restaurants like Denny's, Cracker Barrel, and Waffle House are popular among diners, although fast-casual concepts like Snooze and First Watch are gaining ground. Fine dining spots, like The Cheesecake Factory or Ruth's Chris, are also doing well with brunches, even with their higher price tags.

When people go to brunch, they tend to still order traditional breakfast foods, like omelets, pancakes, and bacon, although offerings with high-end ingredients and world flavors are becoming more popular. Things like avocados baked with eggs or a marinara-based Bloody Mary can replicate the feel of a more expensive meal at home, but if you want to head out for an early meal, these restaurants are well-known for their brunches. From the drinks to the dishes, these are the chains customers love for more than biscuits and butter.