9 Cracker Barrel Country Store Foods Everyone Should Try

Before walking up to the host at a Cracker Barrel, every visitor has a decision to make. Will they browse the store before being seated or wait until after enjoying a Southern country-themed meal to shop? Whichever route you choose, there are certain foods available that you don't want to miss out on trying before making your way back to the parking lot.

Part of the appeal of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is built into the name. Customers are looking for that retro experience and they see it in abundance with options like specialty treats. These include various candies, a special hand-rolled sweet, or even glass-bottled craft sodas. Among the foods worth trying, you'll also find that a number of Cracker Barrel's popular menu items are available for at-home cooking and baking. As you discover which ones you'll want to bring home, you'll also learn some of the versatile ways the foods can be enjoyed.