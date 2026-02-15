Marinara Sauce Belongs In This Beloved Brunch Cocktail

Marinara sauce is a staple of Italian cooking, a quick-to-make blend of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and herbs — though onions are often added for sweetness — with a thinner texture than standard tomato sauce. Traditionally used to coat pasta or as a dipper for fried appetizers like mozzarella sticks and zucchini planks, marinara sauce is extremely versatile — so versatile, in fact, that according to Susannah Brinkley Henry, cocktail blogger at Feast + West, it can be used to replace tomato juice the next time you make bloody marys for brunch.

Marinara sauce has "tons of flavor baked right in from onion, garlic[,] and herbs like basil and oregano," Henry enthused to Food Republic. "In a bloody mary, it can be magical, adding all of those layers of flavor into the mix with horseradish and hot sauce." To mix, she suggested doing some quick math to adjust the recipe and swapping about two-thirds of the amount of tomato juice for marinara instead. Then, in her opinion, you should use some kind of liquid to fill out the final third and thin it out.

That might mean adding back some tomato juice, using some lemon juice, or, she counseled, some broth. Finally, Henry advised bearing in mind the texture of the marinara you're using. "Some ... are on the chunky side with bits of tomato, herbs[,] or seeds, so you'll want to use a really good strainer once you shake it up," she said.