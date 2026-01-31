How Many Eggs Waffle House Sells In A Year, And Where The Chain Sources Them

Waffle House is famously open around the clock, and with some 2,100 restaurants, the South's beloved diner chain sells an enormous amount of food. When patrons go to Waffle House for breakfast, there's a good chance they'll be ordering eggs. In fact, the chain sells 272 million eggs per year, and since it was founded in 1955, it's sold a staggering 4.9 billion of them (per Waffle House).

Waffle House procures its eggs from family-operated farms. While more than a dozen supply the chain, over half of its eggs come from Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest producer in the United States. Rose Acre began as a family-run business in Indiana in the 1930s with 1,000 hens and now owns 17 facilities in seven states. Rose Acre is known for its bird care practices and feed, which meet high industry standards.

Sourcing this way helps ensure customers receive the best eggs possible. If you ever find farm-fresh eggs near you, consider giving them a try, as they are generally higher quality, with better taste and consistency and more nutrients. Bulk farm purchases also help the chain maintain relatively stable prices.