How Many Eggs Waffle House Sells In A Year, And Where The Chain Sources Them
Waffle House is famously open around the clock, and with some 2,100 restaurants, the South's beloved diner chain sells an enormous amount of food. When patrons go to Waffle House for breakfast, there's a good chance they'll be ordering eggs. In fact, the chain sells 272 million eggs per year, and since it was founded in 1955, it's sold a staggering 4.9 billion of them (per Waffle House).
Waffle House procures its eggs from family-operated farms. While more than a dozen supply the chain, over half of its eggs come from Rose Acre Farms, the second-largest producer in the United States. Rose Acre began as a family-run business in Indiana in the 1930s with 1,000 hens and now owns 17 facilities in seven states. Rose Acre is known for its bird care practices and feed, which meet high industry standards.
Sourcing this way helps ensure customers receive the best eggs possible. If you ever find farm-fresh eggs near you, consider giving them a try, as they are generally higher quality, with better taste and consistency and more nutrients. Bulk farm purchases also help the chain maintain relatively stable prices.
Why eggs matter so much at Waffle House
Eggs are very important at Waffle House, where they're featured in a majority of its breakfasts. The most prominent example is the All-Star Special, a signature spread that pairs two eggs with a waffle, toast, breakfast meats, and a choice of grits, hash browns, or sliced tomatoes. This versatility extends across the menu, from modern hash brown bowls with eggs to classic breakfast sandwiches. Perhaps the most unique application is found in its omelets, which the chain fluffs up by beating the eggs in a blender. Eggs are also in the batter for the chain's name-spotlighted waffles, which it serves 300,000 of every day (per Waffle House).
Because Waffle House uses so many eggs, it imposed a surcharge on all customer orders containing them for a few months in 2025, as prices soared when millions of hens had to be destroyed due to U.S. bird flu outbreaks. From February to June, when prices began to ease, the chain charged an additional 50 cents per egg ordered. It was a step also temporarily taken by competitor Denny's.
So, how do Waffle House customers prefer their eggs? When the chain posed this question on X, the responses highlighted a wide range of fan favorites. While many diners praised the restaurant-quality scrambled eggs or enjoyed pairing them with toast and rich bowls of grits, Waffle House offered its own answer: scrambled with cheese. This preference is clearly shared by the public; a quick search reveals countless copycat recipes online dedicated to recreating the chain's signature cheesy scramble at home.