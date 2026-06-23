This Kroger Sourdough Bread Has Mixed Reviews

Despite closing 60 stores across the U.S. in 2025, the largest traditional supermarket chain in America is actually Kroger, no small feat for a company that has been around since the late 19th century. As most grocery stores do, Kroger offers customers store-brand alternatives to the big-name brands that populate its shelves, including everything from frozen pizza, to yogurt, and yes, even bread. In fact, Kroger sells a Sourdough Wide Pan Bread under its house brand, Private Selection, and while some rave about it, others are ambivalent, and a few show downright animosity toward it.

One Kroger customer wrote that they love the taste and the price, calling it their "bread of choice." This sentiment was echoed by a Redditor who gave it a shoutout when asked about the best mass-produced bread available. Another Kroger reviewer found it to be very good, though they admitted it doesn't have a "super sour flavor" like the from-scratch kind. That's a sentiment repeated even throughout the positive reviews, though less-glowing write-ups consider it a negative.

"I didn't get a sourdough distinctive taste with this bread," a Kroger customer who left a 3-star review wrote. "A bit disappointing." A 1-star review said the loaves could only wish they were sourdough, asking rhetorically in what world they could be considered as such. "I won't be purchasing again," the customer wrote. The review section for this bread — which, as of June 2026, holds a 2.68 out of 5 star rating on the Kroger website — is a roller-coaster thrill ride of ups and downs.