This Kroger Sourdough Bread Has Mixed Reviews
Despite closing 60 stores across the U.S. in 2025, the largest traditional supermarket chain in America is actually Kroger, no small feat for a company that has been around since the late 19th century. As most grocery stores do, Kroger offers customers store-brand alternatives to the big-name brands that populate its shelves, including everything from frozen pizza, to yogurt, and yes, even bread. In fact, Kroger sells a Sourdough Wide Pan Bread under its house brand, Private Selection, and while some rave about it, others are ambivalent, and a few show downright animosity toward it.
One Kroger customer wrote that they love the taste and the price, calling it their "bread of choice." This sentiment was echoed by a Redditor who gave it a shoutout when asked about the best mass-produced bread available. Another Kroger reviewer found it to be very good, though they admitted it doesn't have a "super sour flavor" like the from-scratch kind. That's a sentiment repeated even throughout the positive reviews, though less-glowing write-ups consider it a negative.
"I didn't get a sourdough distinctive taste with this bread," a Kroger customer who left a 3-star review wrote. "A bit disappointing." A 1-star review said the loaves could only wish they were sourdough, asking rhetorically in what world they could be considered as such. "I won't be purchasing again," the customer wrote. The review section for this bread — which, as of June 2026, holds a 2.68 out of 5 star rating on the Kroger website — is a roller-coaster thrill ride of ups and downs.
Some Kroger sourdoughs receive rave customer reviews
Kroger obviously offers its customers a wide selection of products to choose from, and aside from its Private Selection sourdough, the supermarket chain sells about eight other types of this bread. Judging by customer reviews, there are three clear front-runners that come solidly recommended by shoppers, with ratings of 4 out of 5 stars or higher. The izzio Artisan Bakery San Francisco Style Sourdough, for example, contain just five ingredients, and their 5-star reviews outnumber the 1-star reviews nine to one. One 5-star review on the product page states that the bread reminds them of something from "a high-end restaurant or a fresh bakery" (and you might even be able to score a deal on it through coupon perks in the Kroger App).
Another terrific option is Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sourdough, which has a 4.56-star rating. "From breakfast with eggs and bacon, French toast or sandwiches grilled like a panini[,] it's just the perfect bread," a glowing review reads.
Finally, putting some respect back on the Private Selection name, Kroger's fresh-baked in-store Sourdough Loaf has a 5-star rating. It more closely resembles artisan loaves you'd find in dedicated bakeries or farmers markets, and customers love the taste, with one reviewer lamenting that they could no longer find it in their store and begging Kroger to "please bring it back!"