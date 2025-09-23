The Major Kroger Perk You're Missing If You Don't Use The App

If you're an avid Kroger shopper (whether because you love the deals or because it's one of the best grocery chains for buying milk) and you're not using the mobile app to clip digital coupons, you're missing out on tons of savings. The app allows customers access to numerous personalized and manufacturer's coupons. Not only does this enable users to get great deals on items they frequently buy, it also allows shoppers to view the weekly ads (skip the paper!) to help make balanced meal planning a breeze. To get this trusty shopping sidekick of an app, head to your phone's designated application store (it's offered on Apple iOS and Android, so everyone has access) to download.

From there, you'll create an account with an email address, which assigns you a "virtual shopper's card." This is essentially an ID that allows you to accumulate rewards and get all of Kroger's in-store prices and deals. Whenever you're logged in and shopping from the app, you can get the sale prices in-store (with the clipped coupons) or by ordering online for pickup or delivery.

Getting the coupon price starts by clicking a button to "clip" a coupon. If it's not clipped, you won't get the deal for the particular item. Better yet, combine the coupons and weekly sales from ads to double down on savings and help score a cheaper grocery bill, which everyone can use when prices are skyrocketing and people are literally considering whether it's more affordable to buy eggs or the actual chickens.