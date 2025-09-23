The Major Kroger Perk You're Missing If You Don't Use The App
If you're an avid Kroger shopper (whether because you love the deals or because it's one of the best grocery chains for buying milk) and you're not using the mobile app to clip digital coupons, you're missing out on tons of savings. The app allows customers access to numerous personalized and manufacturer's coupons. Not only does this enable users to get great deals on items they frequently buy, it also allows shoppers to view the weekly ads (skip the paper!) to help make balanced meal planning a breeze. To get this trusty shopping sidekick of an app, head to your phone's designated application store (it's offered on Apple iOS and Android, so everyone has access) to download.
From there, you'll create an account with an email address, which assigns you a "virtual shopper's card." This is essentially an ID that allows you to accumulate rewards and get all of Kroger's in-store prices and deals. Whenever you're logged in and shopping from the app, you can get the sale prices in-store (with the clipped coupons) or by ordering online for pickup or delivery.
Getting the coupon price starts by clicking a button to "clip" a coupon. If it's not clipped, you won't get the deal for the particular item. Better yet, combine the coupons and weekly sales from ads to double down on savings and help score a cheaper grocery bill, which everyone can use when prices are skyrocketing and people are literally considering whether it's more affordable to buy eggs or the actual chickens.
More perks for shoppers on the Kroger app
What's even better, when you order pickup from Kroger, there are no upcharges like with other popular grocery ordering sites. Instead, you get in-store prices with the convenience of swinging by to grab your order. Another perk of the app? It catalogues your past purchases, which can make adding weekly grocery items to the cart a breeze. You can even make a list on it so you can slowly add items you run out of throughout the week before your next big grocery trip.
It's a great one-stop shop because the app also features a recipes section, which provides recipe ideas and all of the necessary ingredients to make the meals for a seamless shopping experience. These organizational tools, coupons, and access to digital ads are a game-changer, but the final noteworthy bonus is that you can gather "Fuel Points" every time you need to fill up your gas tank. If you needed one more push to get the Kroger app, this one might be it, because as the gas purchases pile up, so do rewards; every 100 points gets you 10 cents off your next refill, helping you pocket even more cash in the long run.