The Once-Popular Fruity Beverage Chain That Needs To Come Back

Nostalgia-laden culinary flashbacks often take the form of old-school desserts or ultra-comforting main meals. Yet a sip of a chilled beverage can also be a truly transportive experience. And for many, that memorable drink brimming with magic is the Orange Julius.

Reminiscent of an orange creamsicle in a cup, this ultra-refreshing creation blends orange juice, sweetened syrup, and secret flavorings — often suspected to be vanilla and milk powder — with an abundance of crushed ice. This delightful beverage arose from a chain of the same name, distinguished by its charming orange lettering. But spotting one of these outlets is no longer so easy, which begs the question: whatever happened to this beverage chain? And, perhaps most importantly, is it still possible to get ahold of the iconic Orange Julius drink?

To dive into the history of this beloved refreshment, it's necessary to trace the story back to 1926. Entrepreneur Julius Freed began selling orange juice from a small stand in Los Angeles. His friend, a broker named Bill Hamlin, couldn't stomach the acidic liquid, so he crafted a specialty beverage to smooth out the experience. The drink was a hit, propelling the business to become an enduring chain. Hamlin later took over operations, and by the 1960s, hundreds of locations operated nationwide. Eventually, the company was bought out by Dairy Queen in 1987, and the two continue to jointly operate today — meaning an Orange Julius can still be found in select DQ stores.