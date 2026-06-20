Subway And This Fan-Favorite Sandwich Chain Share The Same Ownership

We live in an era where it seems a few huge corporations sit at the top of the food chain (so to speak), and they own many smaller companies. Disney, for example, owns ABC, Hulu, and ESPN, just to name a few. And where food is concerned, Kraft Heinz produces some Cracker Barrel grocery products, and owns Oscar Mayer, Lunchables, and even potato brand Ore-Ida. It's the same in the restaurant world, too, as Darden Restaurants famously owns Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Another example is Subway, which is owned by Roark Capital, a private equity firm. It also happens to own another popular sandwich chain, Jimmy John's.

Roark actually acquired Jimmy John's first, in 2016, when it obtained a majority stake in the chain and gained control over its 2,500-plus restaurants across more than 40 states. Two years later, Roark designated it as part of its Inspire portfolio of brands when the latter was founded in 2018, and it has experienced quiet but consistent sales growth since 2020.

Subway, on the other hand, was acquired by Roark much more recently, in 2024. The sale made big headlines, as Subway — one of the most easily recognized fast food brands in existence — had more than 35,000 restaurants around the world at the time, but was in the midst of a decline.