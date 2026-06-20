The Best Time Of Year To Buy Your New Refrigerator

Refrigerators are built to last an average of 12 years, and if you're coming up on that anniversary, it could be time to start thinking about replacing it. This is especially true if it's beginning to show signs of wear and tear, like weird noises emanating from within, or there is the sudden appearance of lots of condensation in and around the appliance. Unfortunately, you can't always control when your fridge kicks the bucket, but if you can make it to the month of May, you might score a great deal on a slightly outdated model of your dreams.

In the appliance industry, May is generally when the new lines of refrigerators are released, so to make space for them, retailers often put the older ones on sale. And if you need a little wiggle room (to get your finances in order, for example, because a fridge, no matter the model, tends to be an expensive investment), you might have until July to take advantage of the price cuts.

However, large appliances tend to have a mind of their own, and if your refrigerator doesn't politely wait until spring or early summer to break down, you might still be able to get a good deal if it's near a major holiday. The Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday (plus many more) are all good times to check and see if there's a fridge that fits your budget.