The Best Time Of Year To Buy Your New Refrigerator
Refrigerators are built to last an average of 12 years, and if you're coming up on that anniversary, it could be time to start thinking about replacing it. This is especially true if it's beginning to show signs of wear and tear, like weird noises emanating from within, or there is the sudden appearance of lots of condensation in and around the appliance. Unfortunately, you can't always control when your fridge kicks the bucket, but if you can make it to the month of May, you might score a great deal on a slightly outdated model of your dreams.
In the appliance industry, May is generally when the new lines of refrigerators are released, so to make space for them, retailers often put the older ones on sale. And if you need a little wiggle room (to get your finances in order, for example, because a fridge, no matter the model, tends to be an expensive investment), you might have until July to take advantage of the price cuts.
However, large appliances tend to have a mind of their own, and if your refrigerator doesn't politely wait until spring or early summer to break down, you might still be able to get a good deal if it's near a major holiday. The Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Black Friday (plus many more) are all good times to check and see if there's a fridge that fits your budget.
More ways to save on your next refrigerator purchase (any time of year)
Timing your refrigerator purchase can definitely give you a leg-up in terms of savings, but if this large appliance fails you in the middle of January, for example, all hope is not lost. Once you get a sense of your budget, you should start by comparing prices, especially on similar models — and don't forget about delivery, installation, and haul-away fees. Big box stores can be a good place to look, like Costco, which offers many pros to its members, not the least of which is everyday savings on big-ticket items such as these.
Another way to save, no matter the time of year, is to look into appliance outlets or used appliance stores. Yes, it is okay to buy a used refrigerator because they are long-lasting and tend to require little maintenance. You'll just have to do a little extra due diligence before handing over your credit card, like ascertaining how old the appliance is (so you can calculate approximately how many years you'll get out of it), and its condition.
Finally, did you know that your electrical supplier or even state or federal energy departments can offer rebates on new major kitchen appliances like refrigerators? As an incentive to get customers to purchase more energy efficient fridges, these bodies can reimburse you a small sum. It may not be much, but every little bit helps, especially if your refrigerator chose a non-holiday adjacent time to fail.