This Chick-Fil-A Menu Item Has The Most Fiber

There's no doubt about it: Fiber is still having a serious moment in 2026. The wellness trend took off in 2025, and social media remains packed with influencers touting the benefits of "fibermaxxing" in the name of gut health. These days, you'll also find restaurant chains promoting fiber-rich menu items, while grocery stores are rolling out high-fiber versions of all your favorites (like this delicious frozen Aldi dessert).

One place you might not expect to find much fiber, however, is a fast food restaurant. Let's be honest: Drive-thru fare isn't exactly famous for its nutritional prowess. But a handful of menu items manage to buck the trend. At Chick-fil-A, the standout is the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap, which packs an impressive 14 grams of the complex carbohydrate, making it the highest-fiber permanent menu item currently available at America's most successful chicken chain.

The wrap delivers roughly half of the FDA's recommended daily intake of 28 grams for the average adult, though individual needs vary. Although it is one of the pricier menu items, retailing at around $11, it's nonetheless a convenient — and undeniably tasty — way to boost your daily intake.

We can largely credit the Cool Wrap's impressive fiber content to one key ingredient: the flaxseed flatbread. Flaxseeds are loaded with both soluble and insoluble fiber, making them a nutritional heavyweight despite their tiny size. Since the flatbread is made with flaxseed flour, it incorporates a substantial amount of the ingredient, helping drive up the wrap's fiber count long before the fillings are even added.