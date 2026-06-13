This Chick-Fil-A Menu Item Has The Most Fiber
There's no doubt about it: Fiber is still having a serious moment in 2026. The wellness trend took off in 2025, and social media remains packed with influencers touting the benefits of "fibermaxxing" in the name of gut health. These days, you'll also find restaurant chains promoting fiber-rich menu items, while grocery stores are rolling out high-fiber versions of all your favorites (like this delicious frozen Aldi dessert).
One place you might not expect to find much fiber, however, is a fast food restaurant. Let's be honest: Drive-thru fare isn't exactly famous for its nutritional prowess. But a handful of menu items manage to buck the trend. At Chick-fil-A, the standout is the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap, which packs an impressive 14 grams of the complex carbohydrate, making it the highest-fiber permanent menu item currently available at America's most successful chicken chain.
The wrap delivers roughly half of the FDA's recommended daily intake of 28 grams for the average adult, though individual needs vary. Although it is one of the pricier menu items, retailing at around $11, it's nonetheless a convenient — and undeniably tasty — way to boost your daily intake.
We can largely credit the Cool Wrap's impressive fiber content to one key ingredient: the flaxseed flatbread. Flaxseeds are loaded with both soluble and insoluble fiber, making them a nutritional heavyweight despite their tiny size. Since the flatbread is made with flaxseed flour, it incorporates a substantial amount of the ingredient, helping drive up the wrap's fiber count long before the fillings are even added.
Creative ways to create a high-fiber meal at Chick-fil-A
There's something of a hierarchy when it comes to high-fiber foods. Near the top are beans and legumes such as lentils and chickpeas, followed by foods like seeds, nuts, whole grains, and many fruits and vegetables. As a general rule, if a meal contains one or more of these ingredients, there's a good chance it'll provide a decent amount of dietary fiber. The challenge at Chick-fil-A, however, is that many of these food groups are relatively scarce across the menu. Take the chain's most iconic item, the Original Chicken Sandwich, which contains a pitiful single gram.
The story is similar across many of Chick-fil-A's most famous menu items, which, at best, barely scrape the 5-gram mark. With that in mind, if you're looking for a high-fiber meal at the chain, you'll need to get a little creative. For example, one way to upgrade your Original Chicken Sandwich is by not settling for the standard white bun. Instead, swap it for a multigrain bun, which adds three extra grams of fiber. Pair it with a Kale Crunch Side Salad, which contributes another 4 grams, and you've got yourself a meal containing a respectable 7 grams of fiber, roughly a quarter of the recommended daily intake.
It's also worth keeping an eye out for limited-time menu items. The only Chick-fil-A offering to surpass the Cool Wrap's fiber count was the Chicken Tortilla Soup, which packed an impressive 17 grams thanks to ingredients like black beans and navy beans. Unfortunately, the soup was only available from November 2025 through March 2026. Still, Chick-fil-A has a habit of bringing back popular seasonal items, so there's still hope that this fiber-packed favorite could make a comeback.