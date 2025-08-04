The Aldi Frozen Dessert That's Surprisingly High In Fiber

Fiber is an important nutrient, but if you're like many Americans, you probably don't get the recommended daily value, which is 28 grams, according to the FDA. But what if we told you that in Aldi's freezer department (where you can also find an Aldi fan favorite, Mama Cozzi's pizza), there is a dessert that allows you to get about nearly half, to a third, of your fiber intake in just one serving? It's the Sundae Shoppe Mango Sorbet, and it clocks in with a whopping 11 grams of fiber per serving — and 33 grams per the entire pint!

In a part-funny, part-horrific post on the Aldi subreddit, the OP cautioned, "Buyer beware," before launching into a story about how they finished nearly an entire pint of the sorbet, only to be awoken in the night with a desperate need to use the bathroom. They posted a photo of the nutritional label, which, in addition to the 11 grams of fiber listed, also notes that it accounts for nearly 40% of your suggested daily value. That's 118% if you eat the whole thing.

It seems that Aldi's supplier has since switched its recipe since then, though, because the mango sorbet on its website currently states that there are only 3 grams of fiber in a serving (and 8 grams in the entire pint). But you might want to read labels next time you pick some up, just in case.