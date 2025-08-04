The Aldi Frozen Dessert That's Surprisingly High In Fiber
Fiber is an important nutrient, but if you're like many Americans, you probably don't get the recommended daily value, which is 28 grams, according to the FDA. But what if we told you that in Aldi's freezer department (where you can also find an Aldi fan favorite, Mama Cozzi's pizza), there is a dessert that allows you to get about nearly half, to a third, of your fiber intake in just one serving? It's the Sundae Shoppe Mango Sorbet, and it clocks in with a whopping 11 grams of fiber per serving — and 33 grams per the entire pint!
In a part-funny, part-horrific post on the Aldi subreddit, the OP cautioned, "Buyer beware," before launching into a story about how they finished nearly an entire pint of the sorbet, only to be awoken in the night with a desperate need to use the bathroom. They posted a photo of the nutritional label, which, in addition to the 11 grams of fiber listed, also notes that it accounts for nearly 40% of your suggested daily value. That's 118% if you eat the whole thing.
It seems that Aldi's supplier has since switched its recipe since then, though, because the mango sorbet on its website currently states that there are only 3 grams of fiber in a serving (and 8 grams in the entire pint). But you might want to read labels next time you pick some up, just in case.
Why Aldi's mango sorbet contained so much fiber
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Mango Sorbet pints actually contain precious few ingredients; listed on the label from its website are water, mango alphonso puree, cane sugar, dextrose, chicory root fiber, carob gum, and natural flavor. The image included by the OP on the Aldi post shows a slightly different list, which actually includes mango puree before the water (remember: Ingredients are listed in order of amount present in the food), with the addition of guar gum at the end. This is significant for a few reasons, and might explain why the OP had such a marked reaction to the sorbet.
First, mangos are actually considered a high-fiber food, with more than 5 grams contained within each single fruit (the edible mango skins account for quite a bit of it). The higher concentration of mango puree in the mix might have contributed to the overall higher fiber content of the dessert. Next, guar gum is an emulsifier that is used to increase the thickness of foods, and it's also high in fiber. Since the newer version of the mango sorbet doesn't contain any of this ingredient at all, it also likely had something to do with boosting the overall fiber content of the older version. Chicory root fiber actually contains our keyword in it, so it's a safe bet that this ingredient, which is present in both versions of the mango sorbet, also contributed to the immense fiber content in the older pints.