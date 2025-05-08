For Perfectly Grilled Sausages, Follow A Simple Temperature Rule

When you need a break from basic all-American cheeseburgers at your barbecue, a perfectly grilled sausage will always hit the spot. However, achieving the perfect snappy-on-the-outside-yet-tender-on-the-inside bite requires mastery over the temperature of your grill – not to mention knowing just how to cook your sausages in the right conditions. To learn how to get the best sear every time, Food Republic spoke to Daniel Henderson, head of product development in the U.S. and Canada at Wild Fork Foods. With over 35 sausage choices, including basics to specialties like Bison Jalapeño and Cheddar Cheese, Bison Hickory Smoked Wild Boar & Cranberry, and Rabbit & Pork with White Wine Sausage, we know they have the answers.

Controlling temperature is one of many key tips when cooking sausages. According to Henderson, "To keep sausages from splitting during cooking, I recommend grilling them at a lower temperature and not over stuffing the casing so that they are more likely to remain intact." The casing is what helps you get that nice crunch and sear on the outer layer of your sausage, and successfully casing the meat is key to mastering homemade sausage.

But the most important takeaway? Temperature. By starting at a lower temperature, the inner meat has time to fully cook through without burning the casing. Note that this will be true whether you're cooking a small batch of brats or a long link of andouille sausage — it's all about even cooking and monitoring your casing.