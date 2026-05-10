These Are The 14 Best 'Gateway' Beers

Although humans have consumed fermented grain alcohols for over 10,000 years, beer isn't for everyone. Whether by way of contained bitterness or a foamy consistency, the drink turns many away. So if cracking open a cold one or enjoying a draft doesn't sound appealing, that's totally okay.

However, if you're open to the idea of a brew — yet don't know where to start — an expansive world of options awaits. Upon first exposure, many Americans associate the beverage with the ubiquitous drinkable (oftentimes watery) lager brands found on the market. Such beverages are certainly refreshing, but not a great showcase of beer's flavor potential.

Instead, the best gateway beers open to a wide array of tasting notes, without overwhelming you with hop-derived bitterness or booze. Some showcase notes of berries and tropical fruits, while others light wheat-based fruitiness. Oftentimes sweet and mild, such beers broaden the horizons while remaining approachable, making them introductory favorites.