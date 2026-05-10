These Are The 14 Best 'Gateway' Beers
Although humans have consumed fermented grain alcohols for over 10,000 years, beer isn't for everyone. Whether by way of contained bitterness or a foamy consistency, the drink turns many away. So if cracking open a cold one or enjoying a draft doesn't sound appealing, that's totally okay.
However, if you're open to the idea of a brew — yet don't know where to start — an expansive world of options awaits. Upon first exposure, many Americans associate the beverage with the ubiquitous drinkable (oftentimes watery) lager brands found on the market. Such beverages are certainly refreshing, but not a great showcase of beer's flavor potential.
Instead, the best gateway beers open to a wide array of tasting notes, without overwhelming you with hop-derived bitterness or booze. Some showcase notes of berries and tropical fruits, while others light wheat-based fruitiness. Oftentimes sweet and mild, such beers broaden the horizons while remaining approachable, making them introductory favorites.
Firestone Walker's Mind Haze offers a tropical introduction to IPAs
The intense boldness of some hazy IPA beers can be intimidating for first-timers; try out the juicy Firestone Walker's Mind Haze for a milder option. Boasting notes of tropical fruit propped on an underlying creaminess, it's an IPA that's easy to like.
Pilsner Urquell is a historic essential
Hailing from the country that drinks the most beer, Pilsner Urquell emerged as the first pilsner beer during the 19th century. It remains a flavorful yet deftly balanced favorite that's a hallmark of the style.
Sample Weihenstephaner's Hefeweissbier Dunkel for a full-flavored classic
Crafted by the globe's oldest continuously operating brewery, the Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Dunkel meshes the banana tasting note typical of wheat beers with a darker, maltier tone. It's an acclaimed brew that satisfies with food or by itself.
Sip on Chouffe Cherry's fruity flavors
Belgian Chouffe brewery produces a whimsical lineup of beers, but few come more approachable than Cherry Chouffe. Boasting notes of berries, nuts, and spice, it's an aromatic beverage that's a gentle foray into the world of beer.
Beloved Guinness delivers time-tested creaminess
There's lots to know about Guinness, a storied beer with both a rich history and recent widespread fame. Through all the years, a smooth and creamy pint remains a satisfying entry point to dark beer.
Savor salt'n tangy flavors with the Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale
Delaware-based Dogfish Head has long pushed the boundaries of beer-making. The now decade-old SeaQuench Ale mixes together black and standard limes with sea salt to craft a perfectly puckery brew reminiscent of limeade.
Swing by Costco for an acclaimed lager
Sometimes, excellent beers lurk in the most familiar places. Costco's fan-favorite Kirkland Lager pleases in both flavor and price, making it a no-frills yet well-regarded option worth adding to a shopping haul.
Try out famed Japanese brew Asahi Super Dry
Japan's top-selling Asahi Super Dry is a rice lager found at restaurants and stores worldwide. With a clean taste and highly-carbonated mouthfeel, it's an especially balanced entry point into beer.
Best Day Brewing's Kölsch showcases the best of non-alcoholic beer
Top non-alcoholic beers are rapidly spreading on grocery shelves. Try one of the best-tasting options with the Best Day Brewing Kölsch, which offers a full-flavored lager without the booze.
Dive into fruity and floral flavors with Sippin' Pretty
From Colorado's family-owned Odell Brewing comes Sippin' Pretty, an approachable low-alcohol beer crafted with guava, lime, and salt. Lightly tart and refreshing, this brew is a great choice for fans of cider and wine.
Sample Bell's Oberon for a regional summer favorite
Widespread in Michigan summertime, Bell's Oberon is a citrusy wheat ale that's easy-drinking. Neither too hoppy nor too mild, it's a crisp brew perfect alongside grilled food under the hot summer sun.
Sip on Lindemans Framboise for rich raspberry flavors
Packed with sweet and tart raspberry flavor and only 2.5% ABV, Lindemans Framboise is among the fruitiest beers around. Nearly juice-like in composition, it's an especially accessible entry into the world of Belgian lambics (Belgian beers brewed with spontaneous fermentation).
Try New Belgium's Fat Tire for a reliable beer option
Predating the American craft beer movement, New Belgium's Fat Tire long served as a first step past lagers or pilsners. The 2022 revised recipe continues such an approachable legacy, with a soft balance of malts and hops tied together by a famed house yeast.
Toppling Goliath's Pseudo Sue offers likeable hop character
An acclaimed hazy pale ale, Toppling Goliath's Pseudo Sue delicately introduces you to the world of hoppy drinking. Full of citrus and mango flavors, just a touch of bite concludes a sip, teasing the allure of hops.