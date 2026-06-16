Getting Fresh Fried Chicken At Publix Is Easier Than You Might Think. Here's How
Publix is a chain of supermarkets founded by George Jenkins in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida. It began as a couple of small food stores before evolving into a full-fledged supermarket in 1940, distinguishing itself from competitors by using the latest technology of the era, including air conditioning and automatic doors. The brand has an almost cultural tie to the Sunshine State's identity, and working at Publix is a rite of passage for many Floridians (including myself). In the 1990s, the company began expanding into neighboring states and now has locations throughout much of the Southeastern United States. Some of Publix's prepared foods have gained a cult following — the chain is known for its made-to-order "Pub Subs," or submarine sandwiches.
The supermarket's fried chicken is also popular and has many people wondering why it tastes so good. While it's common to get a sub prepared fresh at the deli, the fried chicken is typically packaged in boxes and placed in a heated grab-and-go tower, although you can sometimes get individual pieces at the counter. However, anyone who loves fried chicken knows that the crispy skin is the best part, and that crispiness becomes compromised the longer the chicken sits, even if it's kept warm. Fortunately, getting fresh fried chicken at Publix is quite easy if you're familiar with the company's customer service philosophy.
It's all in the motto: "Where shopping is a pleasure." If a Publix employee can take your groceries to your car, then of course they can fry a fresh batch of chicken for you. All you have to do is ask.
Other tips for getting fresh fried chicken at Publix
While Publix employees are trained to happily oblige requests for fresh-out-of-the-fryer chicken, keep in mind that the bird takes time to cook. According to one Redditor who identified as an employee, the deli's "fried chicken [and] wings take at least 25 [minutes]." If you don't have time to wait around, you can call the store ahead of time to place your order, at least in theory. According to the same Reddit user, "the hard part will be getting someone to pick up the phone, [as we're] usually pretty slammed with [in-store customers]." The user also suggested ordering online, though I was unable to do so at my nearest Publix unless I wanted to place a large catering order.
The best tip many Redditors offered was to time your visit appropriately. Another self-identified employee on Reddit advised that going at 10 a.m. is ideal, because the "hot case is set up for that time so everything is just coming out." Many other Redditors echoed this advice — you can even plan your visit for one of the best days to shop at Publix.
Another prime opportunity to get fresh fried chicken at this Florida-grown institution is around 5 p.m., when stores are supposed to stock their grab-and-go towers for the evening rush, though some customers have found that this isn't always the case. Even when it is, other shoppers may have already cleaned out the stock by the time you arrive. If you really want fresh, crispy poultry without the wait, try ordering from a top-ranked fried chicken chain instead.