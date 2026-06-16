Publix is a chain of supermarkets founded by George Jenkins in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida. It began as a couple of small food stores before evolving into a full-fledged supermarket in 1940, distinguishing itself from competitors by using the latest technology of the era, including air conditioning and automatic doors. The brand has an almost cultural tie to the Sunshine State's identity, and working at Publix is a rite of passage for many Floridians (including myself). In the 1990s, the company began expanding into neighboring states and now has locations throughout much of the Southeastern United States. Some of Publix's prepared foods have gained a cult following — the chain is known for its made-to-order "Pub Subs," or submarine sandwiches.

The supermarket's fried chicken is also popular and has many people wondering why it tastes so good. While it's common to get a sub prepared fresh at the deli, the fried chicken is typically packaged in boxes and placed in a heated grab-and-go tower, although you can sometimes get individual pieces at the counter. However, anyone who loves fried chicken knows that the crispy skin is the best part, and that crispiness becomes compromised the longer the chicken sits, even if it's kept warm. Fortunately, getting fresh fried chicken at Publix is quite easy if you're familiar with the company's customer service philosophy.

It's all in the motto: "Where shopping is a pleasure." If a Publix employee can take your groceries to your car, then of course they can fry a fresh batch of chicken for you. All you have to do is ask.