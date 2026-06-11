The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In June 2026
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Walmart has long been a reliable low-cost retailer. In fact, because of its dominance in grocery sales, the chain helped inspire competitors like Whole Foods to carve out a more specialized, higher-end niche focused on organic and natural products rather than competing on price in the 1980s. Now, in 2026, with Americans squeezed by higher food costs, Walmart has announced plans to implement price cuts using the money it expects to receive in tariff refunds following the Supreme Court's ruling against the administration's import duties.
As cost-conscious shoppers turn to Walmart — especially by reaching for store brands like Great Value — there are a few new products hitting shelves this month you won't want to miss. We've rounded up some of our favorites, from items arriving for the summer, to ones celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday, to others that bring more interesting flavors to your familiar meal rotation. Just remember that while you can use the Walmart Pay touch-free payment system, Apple Pay is still not accepted.
Enjoy Great Value's creamy, savory new mac
There are plenty of ways to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese, but there's no need to mess with perfection with this ultra-savory flavor from Walmart's Great Value brand. Real feta and cheddar combine in a creamy, tomatoey sauce for a meal that goes from box to table in a snap.
Great Value Artisan Crafted Macaroni and Cheese, Feta and Tomato is available at Walmart for $2.47.
Make a patriotic sweet treat with this cake mix
Celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary with a festive baked dessert featuring the colors of Old Glory. Betty Crocker's America's Birthday Cake Mix makes a white crumb with red and blue chips that you can top with vanilla frosting and sprinkles in the same patriotic shades.
Walmart sells Betty Crocker Super Moist Delights America's Birthday Cake Mix for $1.86.
Get a citrusy boost with this energy drink
When the weather gets hot, you want something refreshing to drink, like this Summer Edition Sudachi Lime energy drink from Red Bull. Its three-citrus flavor blends sudachi — a small, tart Japanese fruit — with lime and a bit of pomelo, which is similar to grapefruit.
Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime is available at Walmart, including a sugar-free version, for $9.48.
Liven up your meals with a Greek-style seasoning
Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your meat, poultry, vegetables, marinades, and more with McCormick's Greek Style Seasoning, which includes dried garlic, oregano, basil, and sun-dried tomato. It's one of the brand's Signature Seasonings, which also include Peruvian, Korean, Indian, and Moroccan styles.
Walmart sells McCormick Greek Style Seasoning for $3.77.
Discover Walmart's exclusive, super-stuffed Pop-Tart flavors
Super Stuffed Cinnamon Caramel Pop-Tarts are a dream come true for devotees of the iconic toaster pastries, packed with 50% more of their sweet filling. You can only find this particular flavor at Walmart, but there are also two others with extra filling: Molten Lava Cake and Strawberry Blast.
Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Cinnamon Caramel Toaster Pastries are available at Walmart for $2.78.
Bush's brings an icy treat flavor to baked beans
Bush's Baked Beans is welcoming summer with an unexpected Rocket Pop mashup for the traditional cookout side dish. The limited-edition version blends in the classic icy treat's cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors for an all-new taste experience.
Walmart sells Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans for $2.42.
These tasty noodles are made with gochujang butter
East and West come together in these fettuccine-style flat noodles with gochujang butter sauce. There are four packs in each box of noodles, which also come in six other Korean-inspired varieties, including Spicy Seaweed, Truffle Bulgogi, and Soy Sauce Butter.
ARIH Modern Noodles, Gochujang Butter is sold at Walmart for $8.77.
Oreo and BTS partnered on this eye-catching brown sugar pancake flavor
Oreo joined forces with South Korean K-pop group BTS on these limited-edition cookies inspired by sweet stuffed pancakes known as hotteok, a popular Korean street food. Their two-tone brown sugar pancake crème filling is sandwiched between purple cookies with 13 different designs.
Walmart sells Oreo BTS Sandwich Cookies for $4.97.
Creamy Mexican flavor is just a squeeze away with this sauce
Level up your basic chicken tacos and enchiladas, or add a new twist to sandwiches and salads, with this Cotija Cheese Cremosa Sauce. Tomatillos, lime juice, garlic, and green bell pepper combine with real cheese to create its creamy flavor.
Cholula Cotija Cheese Cremosa Sauce is available in a 2-bottle pack at Walmart for $7.14.
Planters marks the nation's anniversary with new flavors
Planters is marking America's 250th birthday with limited-edition roasted peanuts that are sure to spice up any celebration. The Sweet Cayenne BBQ flavor is exclusive to Walmart, along with a Ranch option the brand also released for the nation's anniversary.
Planters Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts are sold at Walmart for $3.48.
Make mealtimes tastier with this smoky chipotle seasoning
Bring south-of-the-border excitement to grilled chicken and other meats and vegetables with this seasoning made with chipotle peppers, garlic, and sea salt. Its smoky, mildly spicy flavor is based on chicken tinga, a stew-like Mexican chicken dish that features the traditional peppers and tomatoes.
Walmart sells Spanglish Asadero's Chipotle Chicken Seasoning Blend for $5.96.
Popeyes' biscuits are now easy to make at home
Popeyes' buttery biscuits are a customer favorite, and now the chicken chain is helping fans recreate that magic at home. Its buttermilk-style mix has the savory flavors blended right in — just add water and butter, then bake for a fresh, delicious batch that tastes exactly like it came straight from the restaurant.
Popeyes Homestyle Biscuit Mix is available at Walmart for $3.23.