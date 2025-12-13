Why Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Apple Pay (Even Though Customers Are Asking For It)

From humble beginnings in Arkansas in the 1960s, Walmart has grown into one of the largest companies on the planet, with over 10,000 stores and nearly 350 distribution warehouses across the globe. A retailer of this magnitude, which also owns the bulk-buy chain Sam's Club, tends to stay at the forefront of technology, including at its registers. So why, then, does Walmart consistently refuse to offer its customers the option to pay with Apple Pay? It all has to do with customer data.

You see, Apple Pay allows iPhone users to make purchases without ever sharing their actual credit card numbers. And that limits Walmart, which associates purchases to users based on the credit cards with which they check out, from receiving all the customer data, like specific items bought, or the frequency of shopping trips. Without that information, Walmart is less able to create targeted ads to convince shoppers to buy more.

But customers are shaking their fists at Walmart for not offering Apple Pay in its stores, especially when 85% of other retailers accept it. One Redditor on an Apple subreddit thread said in the year 2025, it's ridiculous that Walmart doesn't offer it as a payment method, while others maintained that it's one of the major reasons why they don't shop at Walmart more often or at all. And another commenter on a different thread actually posted their petition to get Walmart to accept a tap-to-pay option like Apple Pay.