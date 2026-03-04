Where To Find The 9 Best Reuben Sandwiches In America

Every year for the past seven years, the historic Blackstone District in Omaha, Nebraska, has hosted a fierce competition that dwarfs the likes of the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl combined: the Great Reuben Debate. Restaurants in the area throw their hats into the ring to take home the prize of the best Reuben, voted for by passionate eaters of these handheld wonders.

The Blackstone District is the Reuben's motherland: 100 years ago, a chef at the Cottonwood Hotel — which we'll get to shortly — whipped up a Reuben for a poker game. Since then, it has been the mission of restaurants and delis across the country to perfect this beautiful sandwich of corned beef or pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye. It is difficult to beat a classic Reuben sandwich, but if you're making it at home, take a cue from that recipe and substitute blue cheese dressing for Russian — you'll end up with a Blueben.

Variations exist and are celebrated, including a Rachel sandwich, which comes with turkey instead of corned beef and coleslaw instead of kraut. Despite the limitless imaginations of Reuben chefs — try these deli-fusion Reuben arancini at home — this list is primarily focused on the classic version of the sandwich. These delis and restaurants from coast to coast put love into their creations in the form of local ingredients, fresh bread, and tender meat that wholly justifies the Reuben's historic place in American cuisine.