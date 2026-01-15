5 Fast Food Restaurants That Have Curly Fries On The Menu
If there's anything better than fried potatoes, it's fried potatoes in a fun shape. From tater tots to waffle fries and even smiley faces and potato tornados, fried spuds come in a variety of entertaining styles for our munching pleasure. They're not only delicious in their own right, but they're the perfect companions for a good, old-fashioned, all-American cheeseburger and a milkshake — and, whether you agree or disagree with the practice, there are scientific reasons that dipping fries in a shake tastes good.
Of the different types of french fries, spirally, springy curly fries are super fun to eat, and these bouncy delights have been around a long time. One of the earliest restaurants known to offer a curly-cut fry was an Oklahoma establishment called Dolores Restaurant & Drive-In, which began serving up spiral-cut spuds (called Suzi-Q potatoes) back in 1938. While they have a long history, for some reason, curly fries have never been as popular as their traditional-cut counterparts, though. More often than not, when you dine out these days, you'll find home fries, steak fries, shoestring fries, and even crinkle-cut fries before you'll encounter curly fries on a menu.
Fortunately, though, a handful of fast food restaurant franchises recognize the merit of the noble curly fry and offer them as permanent menu fixtures. When you're craving the youthful, bouncy crunch that only a curly fry can provide, these dining spots have your taste buds covered.
Arby's
Roast beef sandwich purveyor Arby's is well known for its curly fries, which it added to the menu in 1988 (back then, the side snacks were known as Curly-Q fries). Today, the "Q" has been dropped from the name, but the crispy spuds are just as deliciously spiced as ever.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box prides itself on offering "outside the box" fast food options, so it's perhaps not too surprising to learn the less-popular curly fry is included among the chain's diverse offerings. Not too far behind Arby's, Jack in the Box began selling curly fries back in 1991.
Hardee's
Alongside some less conventional menu items that include grits, burgers sandwiched between sourdough bread, chili dogs, and even some roast beef sandwich options, fast-food chain Hardee's also serves up a version of curly fries, known as Crispy Curls. In addition to dipping sauce options like barbecue sauce, ranch, and honey mustard, you can order up a side of sausage gravy to dip your Crispy Curls in.
McDonald's (but there's a catch)
Believe it or not, fast-food giant McDonald's has a version of curly fries called Twister Fries — and if you're wondering how you've never heard of them, it's because the fried side is typically only available in international McDonald's locations like Malaysia and Singapore. In 2025, though, Mickey D's brought its curly fries to the United States for the first time — but they were only available in the McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant, located at the company's headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, which offers international menu items on a rotating basis.
Burger King (if you visit an international location)
Global burger brand Burger King also has curly fries — though it's been a while since the chain offered them in the United States. If you want to try the spiral spuds these days, you'll have to hit an international BK location — for instance, Burger King restaurants in Malta and United Arab Emirates have curly fries on their permanent menus, as of January 2026.