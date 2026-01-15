5 Fast Food Restaurants That Have Curly Fries On The Menu

If there's anything better than fried potatoes, it's fried potatoes in a fun shape. From tater tots to waffle fries and even smiley faces and potato tornados, fried spuds come in a variety of entertaining styles for our munching pleasure. They're not only delicious in their own right, but they're the perfect companions for a good, old-fashioned, all-American cheeseburger and a milkshake — and, whether you agree or disagree with the practice, there are scientific reasons that dipping fries in a shake tastes good.

Of the different types of french fries, spirally, springy curly fries are super fun to eat, and these bouncy delights have been around a long time. One of the earliest restaurants known to offer a curly-cut fry was an Oklahoma establishment called Dolores Restaurant & Drive-In, which began serving up spiral-cut spuds (called Suzi-Q potatoes) back in 1938. While they have a long history, for some reason, curly fries have never been as popular as their traditional-cut counterparts, though. More often than not, when you dine out these days, you'll find home fries, steak fries, shoestring fries, and even crinkle-cut fries before you'll encounter curly fries on a menu.

Fortunately, though, a handful of fast food restaurant franchises recognize the merit of the noble curly fry and offer them as permanent menu fixtures. When you're craving the youthful, bouncy crunch that only a curly fry can provide, these dining spots have your taste buds covered.