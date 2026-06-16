How To Make Taco Bell's Quesadilla Better At No Extra Cost

As the cost of food keeps going up, it seems even fast food chains aren't immune to price increases. For every item McDonald's adds to its value menu, there is another one that is seemingly overpriced. One chain that has remained relatively affordable is Taco Bell, but even among its Mexican-inspired menu items (which initially sold for under a quarter in the early days), there are some expensive options. Case in point? The quesadilla – which you can order in its plain cheese iteration, or with chicken or steak. Depending on where you live, these range from $5.99 for the cheese selection, or up to $7.29 for the steak, which is a pretty hefty amount of change for what is essentially a very simple recipe. If you're interested in improving your Taco Bell quesadilla experience for no additional cost, though, ask for it double-grilled.

Have you ever ordered a quesadilla from Taco Bell before and were disappointed to find that the cheese wasn't fully melted through, despite the fact that employees both steam and grill the tortilla-based menu item? Asking for it double-grilled solves that issue, and it ensures that the tortilla is extra-hot, so if you have a distance to drive after hitting the drive-thru, there's a better chance you'll still be able to enjoy your quesadilla the way Taco Bell intended: warm, toasty, and melty.