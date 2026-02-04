'The McValue Tag Makes This Even Funnier': This McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Totally Overpriced

We live in an age when sit-down restaurants like Chili's offer comparable prices to fast food, as drive-thru costs have begun to skyrocket, pricing out many lower-income Americans. McDonald's is one of the most commonly cited fast food giants whose prices have steadily risen, but one Redditor on an r/fastfood thread pointed out what seems to be a massively cost-inflated order of hash browns. "What the actual f**k?!" their post is titled, along with a picture of the menu in the app, which reveals McDonald's is charging a whopping $4.49 for a single hash brown.

"The McValue tag makes this even funnier," one person wrote, noting the irony of calling something a "value" when a single slab of potato that sells for less than 30 cents each at Aldi costs nearly $5 at a fast food restaurant. Another commenter joked that this McValue item is specifically for billionaires, while the OP opined that once upon a time, these hash browns were sold 2 for $1.

The McValue platform was introduced in early 2025 as a way of bringing down menu prices on many of McDonald's' most popular items, both for breakfast and lunch or dinner. While it does include some flat-fee $5 meal deals, the hash browns fall under the "buy one, add one for $1" designation. The reason for the hyper-inflated cost is very likely the location of the restaurant; OP revealed this was in San Francisco, California. But even still, getting two hash browns for almost $7 is fairly absurd.