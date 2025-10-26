Taco Bell's First Menu Items All Cost Under A Quarter

Taco Bell has been the Tex-Mex style fast food lover's dream for over 50 years. Back in the day, this chain only sold five offerings — tostadas, frijoles (beans), burritos, chiliburgers, and of course, tacos. This is a bit surprising considering today's menu features a spectrum of items, like the high-protein Cantina Power selection, the 90s menu item you may have forgotten about (the BLT Soft Taco), or plenty of discontinued items we really miss. However, as Taco Bell's menu expanded and time moved on, so did the cost of the items.

You might be shocked to discover that those first five offerings cost a mere 19 cents each! And as you can expect, the price differences compared to today are astonishing. For example, a burrito supreme (with beef, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and lettuce) now costs $5.59. And tacos range from $2.19 for a soft or crunchy taco to $5.99 for a deliciously melty, cheesy gordita crunch. As for beans, Taco Bell now offers black beans and pinto beans with cheese, which cost up to $2.99 per side. As for the tostada and chiliburger, those items are no longer produced. But, in 2024, the chain did bring back the tostada for a limited-edition refresh, which sold for $2.19 a piece.