Taco Bell's First Menu Items All Cost Under A Quarter
Taco Bell has been the Tex-Mex style fast food lover's dream for over 50 years. Back in the day, this chain only sold five offerings — tostadas, frijoles (beans), burritos, chiliburgers, and of course, tacos. This is a bit surprising considering today's menu features a spectrum of items, like the high-protein Cantina Power selection, the 90s menu item you may have forgotten about (the BLT Soft Taco), or plenty of discontinued items we really miss. However, as Taco Bell's menu expanded and time moved on, so did the cost of the items.
You might be shocked to discover that those first five offerings cost a mere 19 cents each! And as you can expect, the price differences compared to today are astonishing. For example, a burrito supreme (with beef, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and lettuce) now costs $5.59. And tacos range from $2.19 for a soft or crunchy taco to $5.99 for a deliciously melty, cheesy gordita crunch. As for beans, Taco Bell now offers black beans and pinto beans with cheese, which cost up to $2.99 per side. As for the tostada and chiliburger, those items are no longer produced. But, in 2024, the chain did bring back the tostada for a limited-edition refresh, which sold for $2.19 a piece.
More on Taco Bell's low prices and how to get them today
While initially, everything from Taco Bell was incredibly low cost, things became pricier due to inflation and expansion of offerings (think a new breakfast menu and alcohol at select locations), but there are plenty of ways that it remains really affordable without skimping on deliciousness or quantity. In the past, to help attract customers and keep things budget-friendly, Taco Bell introduced a value menu in 1989. All of the yummy meals under this section were under 50 cents. Fast forward to 2025, and the chain still has a section called the "Cravings Value Menu," which features ten items under $3. While it's not a 19-cent meal, getting a filling and delicious Chicken Enchilada Burrito at a reasonable price still sounds pretty darn good.
If you're looking for arguably the most inexpensive and tasty item, or simply want the latest deal, the chain constantly updates the Taco Bell app with limited-time offers for customers looking to score a meal (and keep some cash in their pockets). For example, in October of 2025, the current online exclusive is the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box for $6.99, which comes with your choice of specialty item (think crunchwraps, chalupas, or cheese quesadillas), one burrito or taco, a side, and a drink. Or, snag the Meal deal for 2, which comes out to $12.99 but comes with two crunchwraps, bean burritos, soft tacos, and nachos with cheese for an undeniably scrumptious meal that honors the taco spot's affordable roots.