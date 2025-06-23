Old-Fashioned Southern Desserts Ready For A Revival

The most surprising thing about German chocolate cake is that it's not German at all. Its chief ingredient (German chocolate) was invented by a man named Samuel German. German was a chocolate mill worker, and he developed the famous chocolate that now bears his name. Originally, it was called "Baker's German Sweet Chocolate," and it contained more sugar than usual so that cooks didn't have to add extra chocolate when they baked. In the 1950s, this cake's recipe was featured in the Dallas Morning News, and it only gained popularity from there.

These days, German chocolate cake is something of a Southern staple, and it's famous for its rich coconut cream-frosted exterior. On this inside is that same, deeply sweet chocolate that has captured the attention of dessert lovers for the better part of a century. There are a few things to remember when baking your own version of this cake. For instance, don't skimp on the ingredient quality. Use high-quality versions of the ingredients to make sure this cake reaches its full potential — this is especially true of the chocolate, butter, and buttermilk. And be careful not to over-mix it, either. This can lead to the development of gluten, which will leave you with cake layers that are almost rubbery in texture. And if you really love German chocolate cake, turn it into a shot.