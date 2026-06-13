What Shake Shack Does With Its Leftovers

Evolving from a humble hot dog cart, Shake Shack has grown into one of the defining fast food success stories of the 21st century. As of February 2026, the chain boasts more than 660 locations worldwide, distinguishing itself from its competitors by sourcing high-quality meat for its delicious burgers and consistently rolling out innovative menu items — even Ina Garten loves its fried chicken sandwiches! But being a modern restaurant chain is about more than just serving burgers, and for many customers, sustainability is just as important as what's on the plate. Fortunately, for a company known for redefining the fast food industry, Shake Shack has an efficient system in place that significantly reduces its food waste.

A Shake Shack brand representative told Tasting Table how the company manages leftover food: "While Shake Shack does not have a formal food waste policy, the company works diligently behind the scenes to minimize waste across operations. Because all Shake Shack food is cooked to order, the amount of food waste generated is minimal, particularly compared to full-service restaurants, which tend to have significantly more prep-related waste," the brand representative revealed.

This also means Shake Shack's food waste looks a little different from that of many traditional fast food chains. Unlike restaurants such as KFC that cook large batches of chicken ahead of time to keep up with demand, Shake Shack's burgers are made to order, making it less likely that cooked beef will be left sitting around with nowhere to go. While this certainly reduces excess waste, it doesn't eliminate it, and Shake Shack has partnered with food banks and nonprofit organizations to ensure its leftovers don't end up in the trash. In 2022 alone, the company reported donating more than 100,000 pounds of unused ingredients.