10 Aldi Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 10 Grams Of Protein

In the face of social media-fueled trends like protein-maxxing, folks are looking to increase their protein intake like never before. If you're among the many looking to get as much of the macronutrient as possible in your meals and snacks, there are lots of ways to do it. You can add extra protein to nearly every meal with a simple ingredient (spoiler alert: it's beans). If you're not wild about the idea of consuming legumes morning, noon, and night, though, you can also simply stock up on protein-rich packaged foods for a quick uptick in your intake. There are lots of grocery store frozen meals with plentiful protein, giving you a hearty dose to fuel up on after just a quick spin through the microwave.

If you're an Aldi shopper, the budget-friendly supermarket chain offers plenty of protein-packed frozen foods that are also easy on the wallet. To help you get a healthy helping of protein at breakfast time, for instance, the following Aldi items pack in over 10 grams per serving to fuel up your mornings. Check out the selection of high-protein, frozen breakfast goodies on offer — one of these hearty, affordable products just might join the list of Aldi foods that you rebuy every week. Note that pricing and availability may vary by location.