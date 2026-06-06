10 Aldi Frozen Breakfast Items With Over 10 Grams Of Protein
In the face of social media-fueled trends like protein-maxxing, folks are looking to increase their protein intake like never before. If you're among the many looking to get as much of the macronutrient as possible in your meals and snacks, there are lots of ways to do it. You can add extra protein to nearly every meal with a simple ingredient (spoiler alert: it's beans). If you're not wild about the idea of consuming legumes morning, noon, and night, though, you can also simply stock up on protein-rich packaged foods for a quick uptick in your intake. There are lots of grocery store frozen meals with plentiful protein, giving you a hearty dose to fuel up on after just a quick spin through the microwave.
If you're an Aldi shopper, the budget-friendly supermarket chain offers plenty of protein-packed frozen foods that are also easy on the wallet. To help you get a healthy helping of protein at breakfast time, for instance, the following Aldi items pack in over 10 grams per serving to fuel up your mornings. Check out the selection of high-protein, frozen breakfast goodies on offer — one of these hearty, affordable products just might join the list of Aldi foods that you rebuy every week. Note that pricing and availability may vary by location.
A hearty bowl heaped with protein
This single-serving Breakfast Best Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl from Aldi, priced at $2.05, serves up a heaping helping of eggs, potatoes, sausage, and bacon, topped with melty cheddar cheese. Ready to enjoy after just a few minutes in the microwave, the robust bowl offers 24 grams of protein to fuel up your morning.
Protein-rich sammie on the go
A hearty, handheld breakfast option serves up 12 grams of protein and is ready in less than 3 minutes in these Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches from Aldi. Priced at $5.49 for a pack of four, these tasty, filling sandwiches feature fluffy scrambled egg, a savory sausage patty, and sharp American cheese nestled between buttermilk biscuit halves.
Protein-packed pancakes offer a quick morning boost
Pancakes are a classic breakfast staple, but not traditionally known for being protein-hearty, yet these Park Street Deli Vanilla Protein Pancakes offer 20 grams of protein per serving to help you power up. This four-pack is available for $3.85 from Aldi, and the light, fluffy (and gluten-free!) flapjacks can be quickly heated in the microwave for a fast, filling breakfast.
Mexican flair for your morning fuel-up
If you're hankering for some Mexican flair in the morning, this Bettr Bowl Beef Birria Breakfast Bowl from Aldi offers up a belly-filling serving of scrambled eggs topped with Mexican-inspired beef birria stew and a Mexican cheese blend. Offering a hefty 28 grams of protein per bowl, this filling frozen breakfast meal is priced at $4.39.
Power up with protein-rich waffles
Waffles are always a popular breakfast choice, and these Breakfast Best Protein Buttermilk & Vanilla Flavored Waffles from Aldi serve up sweet, crispy deliciousness along with 12 grams of protein per every three waffles to power up your day. Priced at $3.95, the package includes 10 protein-packed waffles for your morning energizing and enjoyment.
Enjoy an international sensation with a protein-powered croissant sandwich
Croissants are a traditional breakfast staple in various countries, and you can enjoy that international feeling as you protein load with these Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches from Aldi. These scrumptious sammies are loaded with 13 grams of protein, and a four-pack box is priced at $6.29.
Loaded breakfast bowl provides meat-rich morning fuel
Dive into a robust serving of protein with this Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl, available at Aldi for $3.29. Packed with pork and chicken sausage, bacon, eggs, potatoes, and cheddar cheese, this filling meal delivers 22 grams of protein to get your day started.
Fill up with protein-filled french toast sticks
If you're a French toast fan, there's lots to love about these Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks from Aldi, including their filling 12 grams of protein per serving. Top them with — or dip them into — your favorite sweet condiments (or even some Greek yogurt for more protein) for an energizing breakfast treat that will keep you fueled up for just $5.29 per package.
Savory breakfast goodies in one protein-powered bowl
You'll feel anything but hungry after filling up on this Breakfast Best Sausage Breakfast Bowl from Aldi, priced at $2.05. Packed with eggs, sausage, potatoes, and cheddar cheese, it also has 18 grams of protein to fill you up to face your day.
A buttery croissant filled with protein-rich goodness
Enjoy 13 grams of protein per serving in these hearty Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches from Aldi, priced at $7.49 for a four-pack. Eggs, pork sausage, and cheese fill a buttery croissant for a savory, protein-fortified start to your day.